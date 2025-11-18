3 Best Accounts for Lazy Savers -- 4.00%+ APY and No Fees
If you're like me, you want your money to grow… but you don't want to think about it every day.
I've tested dozens of bank accounts over the years (part of my job), and I always lean toward the ones with set-it-and-forget-it systems. The kind where you make a simple savings plan, turn on autopilot once, and let your balance grow while you focus on literally anything else.
Here are three of my favorite lazy-saver accounts right now. All offer a 4.00%+ APY on savings with no monthly fees and zero hassle.
1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: High yield with rare debit access
This is my kind of lazy saver setup. The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account offers 4.20% APY and gives you the option to add a debit card -- something you almost never see with high-yield accounts.
To unlock that high APY, you'll need to set up a monthly deposit of at least $250. But the cool part is it doesn't have to be a paycheck deposit. It can be a recurring transfer from any account, so you've got total flexibility.
Set it up once, let it run in the background, and boom -- you're earning 4.20% APY on your entire balance.
A few stand out features:
- No monthly fees or balance minimums
- Seamless mobile app with autopilot savings tools
- No ATM fees, and unlimited rebates of fees charged by ATM owner
Let's say you open the account this month and set up a recurring $250 transfer from your checking account. By this time next year, you'll have stashed away $3,000, plus all the interest your balance earns along the way.
It's a dead-simple way to build savings without thinking about it.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Ideal for future investors
SoFi® is more than just a bank -- it's a whole financial ecosystem. And it's HOT right now, with young folks flocking to open accounts.
If you like the idea of keeping your checking, savings, investing, and even loans under one roof, SoFi® might be your perfect match.
Here's what's cool: The SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) combo currently pays an annual percentage yield (APY) up to 4.30% on savings balances for a limited time with qualifying direct deposits set up.
Here are a few highlights:
- No monthly fees, no minimum balance fees, and no overdraft fees
- Automatic bill pay, transfers, and savings vaults
- FDIC-insured
What I like about SoFi® is that once your emergency fund is topped up, you can roll excess cash into investments quickly and easily through the same app.
It's perfect for lazy savers that don't want to juggle multiple logins or babysit transfers between accounts.
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
3. Axos ONE®: Built for high APY on autopilot
Axos ONE® is a newer option on our high-yield radar, but it's making a splash. It's got one of the highest APYs available, but requires a bit of setup upfront to unlock it.
Right now, you can earn up to 4.51% APY on savings with Axos ONE®. But here's the deal: to get the full rate, you'll need to meet one of two monthly deposit + balance combos:
- Option 1: $1,500 in qualifying direct deposits and a $1,500 average daily balance
- Option 2: $5,000 in qualifying deposits (ACH or wires are fine) and a $5,000 average balance
Once that's in place, you'll earn the promo rate.
I like this account because you only need to set it up once. You just choose your preferred method, automate the transfers or direct deposit, and let the high yield roll in.
There are no monthly maintenance fees, and Axos Bank accounts are FDIC-insured.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Why lazy saving might be your smartest move
There's no shame in being a lazy saver. In fact, I'd argue the best systems feel lazy -- because they're working hard behind the scenes so you don't have to.
The key is setting up your accounts once, automating your transfers, and letting time do the rest.
Check out all our top savings picks for 2025 and start earning more on your idle cash.
