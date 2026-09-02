3 Best Savings Accounts With No Direct Deposit Required in September 2026
Some banks love to advertise a big APY… "Earn 5% on your savings!" But then you read the fine print and realize you've got to reroute your whole paycheck (or jump through other hoops) to unlock it.
That's a dealbreaker for a lot of people. Myself included. I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account and don't want to set up direct deposit.
The good news is that a handful of top banks offer huge APYs on high-yield savings accounts without direct deposit needed. Here are my favorite ones in September 2026.
1. Barclays Tiered Savings: the same top rate no matter your balance
The "tiered" name sounds complicated, but for almost everyone it isn't. Every balance under $250,000 earns the same rate, currently 3.50% APY. Even if you just have $1,000 parked there, it'll earn that rate with no direct deposit or minimum balance to worry about.
I like accounts that don't make me think, and this is one of them. Open it, move money in, and you're done.
Who should use it: Anyone who wants a big APY with zero upkeep. It's a great pick for your first high-yield account or a simple emergency fund.
Who should skip it: Anyone chasing the single highest APY on the market. Barclays is very competitive, but not always the leader. There's also no checking account or ATM card if you want everything under one roof.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
2. CIT Platinum Savings: a top rate if you can keep a $5,000+ balance
While you don't need direct deposit set up, this account does have a minimum balance to earn the highest APY. But, for people with big balances they just want to leave untouched, it's the perfect account.
Right now you can earn up to 4.10%* APY with promo code CITBoost at sign-up, as long as you keep a minimum balance of $5,000. If you drop below that line, the rate falls off a cliff. Even after the promo rate ends, the standard APY is 3.75%, above most other high-yield accounts right now.
I think of this as a set-it-and-forget-it account for a bigger cushion.
Who should use it: Savers with $5,000 or more who aren't planning to drop below that balance. It's perfect for a fully funded emergency fund or a down payment you're sitting on.
Who should skip it: Anyone whose balance dips below $5,000 often. Under that line you'll earn next to nothing, which defeats the whole point.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
3. Openbank High Yield Savings: a flat rate on every dollar
Openbank, the online arm of Santander Bank N.A., pays 3.80% APY on every dollar with no direct deposit required. The catch is a $500 minimum to open, and it's app-only.
There are no monthly fees and no transaction limits, which is nice. But there are no physical branches, no ATM card, and no checks.
I run most of my banking from my phone, so app-only doesn't bug me. If you like calling a branch or pulling cash from an ATM, this one might feel a bit limiting.
Who should use it: Digital-first savers with $500 to start who want a strong flat rate. It's great if you're happy managing money entirely from an app.
Who should skip it: Anyone who wants branches, an ATM card, or a checking account under the same roof. Openbank only offers savings for now.
Openbank High Yield Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- No branch access; online only
The Openbank High Yield Savings account could be right for you if you're a digital native and comfortable managing your account 100% online. This account sacrifices some of Santander's extra features in favor of offering you an extremely high rate with low fees. It's a good deal, if it meets your needs.
Openbank disclosure:
Openbank High Yield Savings is currently available to individuals who reside in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
*Interest Rates and Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) are accurate as of 12:01 AM ET . The products and rates we offer may vary between locations, are available in select markets only, and are subject to change without notice. Rate for this product will be based on the residential ZIP code entered when account is opened within online application process. This is a variable-rate account and the rate applicable may change at our discretion any time without notice. A minimum deposit of $500 is required to open a Openbank High Yield Savings account. Personal accounts only.
Openbank is a division of Santander Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. There is a maximum of $250,000 of deposit insurance from the FDIC per depositor for each category of account ownership. Visit FDIC.gov for details. Deposits at Santander Bank, N.A., and Openbank are combined for the purposes of calculating FDIC insurance limits (FDIC Cert #29950) and are not separately insured.
Openbank Customer Service Phone Support is available to help Monday-Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET or visit www.openbank.us/help.
Earn a top rate on your own terms
Yes, there are some high-yield savings accounts that let you earn a top APY without setting up direct deposit. Some pay a flat rate with no strings at all, while others just ask you to keep a minimum balance.
The best account for you really comes down to how you like to bank. The next step is easy. Compare the best high-yield savings accounts and grab the rate that fits your money.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.