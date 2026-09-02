3 Best Savings Accounts With No Direct Deposit Required in September 2026

Some banks love to advertise a big APY… "Earn 5% on your savings!" But then you read the fine print and realize you've got to reroute your whole paycheck (or jump through other hoops) to unlock it.

That's a dealbreaker for a lot of people. Myself included. I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account and don't want to set up direct deposit.

The good news is that a handful of top banks offer huge APYs on high-yield savings accounts without direct deposit needed. Here are my favorite ones in September 2026.

1. Barclays Tiered Savings: the same top rate no matter your balance

The "tiered" name sounds complicated, but for almost everyone it isn't. Every balance under $250,000 earns the same rate, currently 3.50% APY. Even if you just have $1,000 parked there, it'll earn that rate with no direct deposit or minimum balance to worry about.

I like accounts that don't make me think, and this is one of them. Open it, move money in, and you're done.

Who should use it: Anyone who wants a big APY with zero upkeep. It's a great pick for your first high-yield account or a simple emergency fund.

Who should skip it: Anyone chasing the single highest APY on the market. Barclays is very competitive, but not always the leader. There's also no checking account or ATM card if you want everything under one roof.