3 CDs Paying 4.15%+ APY for Over a Year

Published on July 19, 2025

By: James McClenathen

Looking for a place to stash your savings with strong returns and no risk? A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a smart move -- especially if you can lock in a high rate for more than just a few months.

Right now, short-term CDs (3 to 9 months) pay the highest rates. That's because interest rates are expected to drop in the near future, and banks don't want to commit to high yields for too long. So a CD that pays a high APY and lasts longer than a year looks like a pretty sweet deal.

Here are three such CDs worth a look.

Bank CD Term Length APY Minimum Deposit Earnings on $20,000 Deposit
Synchrony Bank 13 Months 4.15% $0 $896
LendingClub 14 Months 4.25% $500 $1,001
Synchrony Bank 5 Years 4.15% $0 $4,523
Data source: CD issuers and author's calculations. Earnings assume CD is held until maturity.

Why these CDs stand out

The average 12-month CD pays an APY of just 1.62% as of June 2025. These three CDs pay more than double that amount, and for a longer time.

Why open a CD now?

CDs aren't as exciting as stocks or crypto, but they offer a few key advantages:

  • Guaranteed returns: The APY is locked in. That gives CDs an advantage over savings accounts, whose rates can change at any time.
  • No fees or risk of losses: As long as you leave your money untouched until the CD matures, you're guaranteed to get all your money back and then some.
  • FDIC insured: Up to $250,000 per bank, per depositor.
  • Helps prevent impulse spending: Withdrawing money early usually means a penalty, which can help to keep your hands off that cash.

CDs are ideal for:

  • Saving for big expenses like a wedding, car, or home down payment
  • Keeping a part of your retirement fund safe
  • Earning better-than-savings-account interest rates without taking investment risks

Final thoughts

While short-term CD rates may look more appealing right now, these longer-term CDs give you a rare chance to lock in high earnings for 13 months or more. That's a smart hedge against the interest rate cuts that could happen soon.

Ready to start earning more on your savings? Compare today's best CD rates to find the right term and APY for your goals.

