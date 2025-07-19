3 CDs Paying 4.15%+ APY for Over a Year
Looking for a place to stash your savings with strong returns and no risk? A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a smart move -- especially if you can lock in a high rate for more than just a few months.
Right now, short-term CDs (3 to 9 months) pay the highest rates. That's because interest rates are expected to drop in the near future, and banks don't want to commit to high yields for too long. So a CD that pays a high APY and lasts longer than a year looks like a pretty sweet deal.
Here are three such CDs worth a look.
|Bank
|CD Term Length
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|Earnings on $20,000 Deposit
|Synchrony Bank
|13 Months
|4.15%
|$0
|$896
|LendingClub
|14 Months
|4.25%
|$500
|$1,001
|Synchrony Bank
|5 Years
|4.15%
|$0
|$4,523
Why these CDs stand out
The average 12-month CD pays an APY of just 1.62% as of June 2025. These three CDs pay more than double that amount, and for a longer time.
Synchrony Bank's 13-month CD is perfect if you don't want to commit your money for several years or don't want to deposit $500-plus.
LendingClub's 14-month CD offers a slightly higher APY in exchange for a minimum deposit of $500 -- much lower than many CDs.
Synchrony Bank's 5-year CD is a great choice if you think interest rates will drop over the next few years, which is a real possibility. If you don't need your cash back any time soon, this may turn out to be the best choice.
Why open a CD now?
CDs aren't as exciting as stocks or crypto, but they offer a few key advantages:
- Guaranteed returns: The APY is locked in. That gives CDs an advantage over savings accounts, whose rates can change at any time.
- No fees or risk of losses: As long as you leave your money untouched until the CD matures, you're guaranteed to get all your money back and then some.
- FDIC insured: Up to $250,000 per bank, per depositor.
- Helps prevent impulse spending: Withdrawing money early usually means a penalty, which can help to keep your hands off that cash.
CDs are ideal for:
- Saving for big expenses like a wedding, car, or home down payment
- Keeping a part of your retirement fund safe
- Earning better-than-savings-account interest rates without taking investment risks
Final thoughts
While short-term CD rates may look more appealing right now, these longer-term CDs give you a rare chance to lock in high earnings for 13 months or more. That's a smart hedge against the interest rate cuts that could happen soon.
Ready to start earning more on your savings? Compare today's best CD rates to find the right term and APY for your goals.
