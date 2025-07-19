3 CDs Paying 4.15%+ APY for Over a Year

Looking for a place to stash your savings with strong returns and no risk? A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a smart move -- especially if you can lock in a high rate for more than just a few months.

Right now, short-term CDs (3 to 9 months) pay the highest rates. That's because interest rates are expected to drop in the near future, and banks don't want to commit to high yields for too long. So a CD that pays a high APY and lasts longer than a year looks like a pretty sweet deal.

Here are three such CDs worth a look.