3 Dead Simple Reasons I Moved All My Savings to LendingClub This Month

I just found a new home for my ~$25,000 in cash savings. And I didn't make that move lightly.

I review banks and credit cards for a living, so I'm extremely picky about the services I use for my own money. For a bank, I need high APY, no fees, and tools that actually make my life easier.

After comparing dozens of high-yield savings accounts this year, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account climbed to the top of my list.

Here are the three biggest reasons I officially made the switch.

1. A high APY that hasn't wavered

Let's start with the obvious. As the Fed cuts interest rates, most banks have lowered the APYs on savings products.

But LendingClub LevelUp Savings still holds strong, offering a 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. Even if you don't meet the deposit requirement, the standard rate is still higher than what I was earning at my last bank.

In today's environment, that's a standout. Moving my ~25k cash pile over there will mean earning over $800 in interest a year.

The switch was really easy. And the $250 monthly deposit minimum isn't very restrictive -- any transfer qualifies, not just direct deposit. So I just set up an automatic monthly pull from my checking account and called it good.