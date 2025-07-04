3 Expensive Savings Account Mistakes You Might Be Making

Right now, the average savings account pays 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. But with inflation (which is around 2.4% currently) cash held in the average account is actually losing value month over month.

I've been there. Back in the day, I parked most of my emergency fund in a regular checking account because it was easy and felt safe. But after comparing APYs for top online banks and doing some math, I realized I was basically giving away money.

So let's make sure you're not making the same mistakes.

1. Using a savings account with low interest

Probably the most common mistake is keeping cash in the wrong type of account. There's a huge difference in APY between regular savings accounts and high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs).

The top online HYSAs right now are paying 4.00% to 4.40% APY, while the national average savings accounts are paying under 0.38%. That's a difference of more than 10X.

Here's what that comparison looks like with a $20,000 deposit over the course of a year: