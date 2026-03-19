3 High-Yield Savings Account With the Best Rates in March 2026
Rates have come down a lot from their peak. But here's what still matters: you can earn 4.00% APY or more right now from several trusted online banks. That's historically amazing.
On a $25,000 balance, the difference between a traditional bank savings account (often paying 0.01%) and a 4.00% high-yield savings account (HYSA) is roughly $997 a year.
For people sitting on a significant cash cushion, that gap adds up fast. Here are the three accounts worth your attention in March 2026.
1. Axos ONE® savings
Axos ONE® is a flexible account that bundles checking and savings features together -- and the APY potential on savings is among the highest you'll find right now.
APY: up to 4.21%
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum to earn: $0 for base rates; $1,500 for max APY
Who it's best for: Axos ONE® works well for people who want a higher APY ceiling and don't mind keeping a modest balance to unlock the top rate. If you're already holding $1,500 or more in savings (most people with a dedicated emergency fund are) the max APY is fully in reach. It's also worth noting that Axos is a fully online bank, which keeps costs low and rates competitive.
Axos ONE®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
CIT Bank has a current APY boost promotion for six months on it's CIT Platinum Savings account. But even after the promo ends, the standard APY is one of the highest available.
APY: up to 4.10%* (with promo code "CITBoost" -- limited-time offer). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn the standard APY
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum to earn: $5,000
Who it's best for: CIT Platinum Savings is built for people with a larger cash balance. The $5,000 minimum to earn the top rate is higher than most, but if you're sitting on a solid emergency fund or holding cash for a near-term goal, this account rewards you for it. The promo code rate is a nice bonus while it lasts.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends April 13, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings
This is actually the account I personally use right now, and it earns its spot on this list every month.
APY: 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum to earn: No minimum balance -- just $250 in monthly deposits to unlock the top rate
Who it's best for: The LendingClub LevelUp Savings is best for consistent savers building or growing their balances. The $250 monthly deposit requirement sounds like a hurdle, but it's easy to automate.
I have a recurring transfer set up from my checking account on the first of every month (it doesn't need to be a paycheck deposit). Took me about two minutes to configure, and then the 4.00% APY just runs on autopilot. Transfers are fast too -- in my experience, deposits are usually available the next business day.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
How to choose the best high-yield savings account
Before transferring your money to any ol' place, here are some important things that actually matter when you're picking an HYSA.
First, confirm FDIC insurance. Every account on our list is FDIC insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution. Don't open a savings account without verifying this.
Second, check whether the APY is actually achievable. Some accounts advertise a big rate but bury a hard-to-meet requirement in the fine print. Before opening anything, ask: what do I actually need to do to earn the advertised APY? Make sure it fits how you actually use money.
Third, understand your access. Most HYSAs are not instant-access accounts like checking accounts. ACH transfers can take one to three business days, though some banks are faster. In my experience with LendingClub, deposits are often available the next business day. Just make sure you know the rules before you need emergency cash in a hurry.
That's really it. No need to overcomplicate the decision. A safe, fee-free account with a competitive APY and a realistic earnings requirement is a great HYSA.
Browse all of today's top high-yield savings accounts from trusted banks.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.