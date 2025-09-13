3 High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Balance: Up to 4.50% APY
If you've got cash sitting in a savings account earning 0.01% APY, you're basically giving your bank an interest-free loan. That's money you could be putting to work much harder.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are one of the easiest money wins around. They're safe, FDIC insured, and right now, some are paying rates over 4.00% APY. I personally track these offers every week, and you don't need thousands of dollars to get started.
Here are three of my favorite picks for September 2025, with no minimum balance requirements.
1. Barclays Tiered Savings: 3.90% APY
Barclays offers a straightforward, no-frills savings account with a 3.90% APY on any balance up to $250,000.
It's not the very top of the leaderboard in terms of APY, but the zero minimum balance, no fees, and no ongoing deposit requirement makes it a great place to store and grow your cash.
Barclays is a global financial powerhouse, and accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor. So you know your money's in good hands.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Though top rates are reserved for high balances, Barclay Tiered Savings account's APYs are competitive no matter how much savings you have. Not only does it offer a strong APY, but it also has no monthly fees, no minimum amount to open an account, and no withdrawal limits.
2. E*TRADE Premium Savings: 4.00% APY
E*TRADE is best known for investing, but its E*TRADE Premium Savings account has quietly become one of the most competitive HYSAs on the market.
You'll earn 4.00% APY across all balances -- no strings attached. Technically, there is a $0.01 minimum balance requirement, but if you can't swing a penny, we've got bigger problems.
This is a great pick if you're already investing with E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley and want to keep cash and investments in one place. Plus, moving money back and forth between savings and your brokerage takes just a couple of clicks.
3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.50% APY (limited-time boost)
I like SoFi® because it's more than just a savings account -- it's a whole ecosystem. You can bank, borrow, and even invest from the same app.
Right now SoFi® is running one of the best limited-time promos I've seen. Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY. Terms apply., that's an effective annual percentage yield (APY) total of up to 4.50% on your savings balance.
SoFi® made our list of top 10 safest banks in the US, with FDIC insurance up to $3 million through partner banks. It's an excellent choice for high APY, no monthly fees, and a sleek mobile app.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
Earning while you sleep
Last year, I earned $798 in bank interest just from parking my cash in a high-yield savings account. This year, I'm on track to break $1,000.
That's the power of a high APY. Compared to a traditional savings account paying 0.01% (basically pennies), a 4.00%+ yield can actually move the needle on your finances.
Your money works around the clock, growing quietly in the background while you focus on everything else in life.
Here's what a 4.00% APY looks like at different balances after a year:
|Balance
|Interest Earned
|$5,000
|$200
|$10,000
|$400
|$20,000
|$800
|$50,000
|$2,000
If you're not seeing numbers like these in your savings account, it might be time to make a switch.
Compare all of today's best high-yield savings accounts and start earning more.
