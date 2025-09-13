3 High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Balance: Up to 4.50% APY

If you've got cash sitting in a savings account earning 0.01% APY, you're basically giving your bank an interest-free loan. That's money you could be putting to work much harder.

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are one of the easiest money wins around. They're safe, FDIC insured, and right now, some are paying rates over 4.00% APY. I personally track these offers every week, and you don't need thousands of dollars to get started.

Here are three of my favorite picks for September 2025, with no minimum balance requirements.

1. Barclays Tiered Savings: 3.90% APY

Barclays offers a straightforward, no-frills savings account with a 3.90% APY on any balance up to $250,000.

It's not the very top of the leaderboard in terms of APY, but the zero minimum balance, no fees, and no ongoing deposit requirement makes it a great place to store and grow your cash.

Barclays is a global financial powerhouse, and accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor. So you know your money's in good hands.