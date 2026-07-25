3 High-Yield Savings Accounts With Zero Monthly Fees in July 2026
I've kept my emergency fund in a high-yield savings account for 3+ years, and I've paid exactly $0 in bank fees. That's the whole point. A savings account should pay you, not nickel-and-dime you for the privilege of holding your cash.
Junk fees are a personal pet peeve of mine, and banks make a fortune on them. Banks raked in $5.8 billion in overdraft fees in 2025, according to Motley Fool Money research.
If you're handing a bank a monthly maintenance fee just to keep an account open, stop. Check out these online accounts instead.
1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings: No monthly fee and ATM fee reimbursements
Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub) pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits in its Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. It also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026.
There's no monthly fee, and the account throws in a rare perk. It gives you a debit card attached to your savings account, with unlimited ATM fees reimbursement for out-of-network ATMs.
To earn the 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY), you need at least $250 in total monthly deposits. This doesn't have to be paycheck deposits -- any incoming transfer works. I use this account for my own savings right now, so I'm not recommending it from the sidelines.
Who it's best for: Happen Bank is best for savers who can move at least $250 into the account each month and want the highest available rate plus the flexibility of ATM access.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. American Express® High Yield Savings Account: A big bank name with no monthly fees²
Most people expect a big name like American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) to bury them in fees. It doesn't. The American Express® High Yield Savings Account pays 3.00%¹ APY (as of ) with no monthly fee and no minimum balance² to earn it.
American Express has no physical branches, so it's best for folks comfortable with online banking. If you already carry an Amex card or use its checking account, everything lives under one login. Its checking account also connects to a large network of fee-free ATMs.
Who it's best for: American Express is best for savers who want a recognizable, no-monthly-fee² bank. It's an especially good fit for anyone who already banks with Amex and wants to manage cash in one place.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
3. Barclays Tiered Savings: A top rate with no hoops
The Barclays Tiered Savings account pays 3.50% APY with no monthly fee, no minimum deposit, and no minimum balance to earn the top rate. That last part is why I recommend it so often.
There are no hoops to jump through with this account. Whether you leave your money untouched for months or dip into it often, the rate stays exactly the same. Nothing to chase, no direct-deposit requirement, and no balance floor to protect.
Who it's best for: Barclays is best for savers who want a strong, simple rate with no strings -- no minimum deposit, no minimum balance, and no monthly activity to keep up.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
How much interest can you earn?
A high-yield savings account can earn hundreds of dollars a year on a mid-size balance.
Here's a table showing various balances and how much interest you'd earn in a year at today's top rates:
|Balance
|3.00% APY
|3.50% APY
|4.00% APY
|$5,000
|$150
|$175
|$200
|$10,000
|$300
|$350
|$400
|$20,000
|$600
|$700
|$800
No matter your balance, a high-yield savings account is the best place to store cash savings. And if you can use a bank that charges no monthly fees, all the interest you earn is yours to keep.
In the last three years, I've earned over $2,500 in interest on my savings, and never once regretted opening a high-yield account.
Pick the one that fits how you save, open it this week, and let the interest start stacking. Compare the rest of the best high-yield savings accounts if you want to see the full list.
FAQs
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Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe, as long as the bank is federally insured. FDIC coverage protects up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category, if the bank fails. All three accounts in this article are held at FDIC member banks.
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No, you do not need an American Express card to open its high-yield savings account. Anyone can apply. Holding an Amex card or checking account simply lets you manage everything under one login, which is a convenience rather than a requirement.
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Yes, high-yield savings account rates are variable, which means they can change at any time. When the Federal Reserve changes core interest rates, savings APYs usually follow.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.