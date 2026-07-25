3 High-Yield Savings Accounts With Zero Monthly Fees in July 2026

I've kept my emergency fund in a high-yield savings account for 3+ years, and I've paid exactly $0 in bank fees. That's the whole point. A savings account should pay you, not nickel-and-dime you for the privilege of holding your cash.

Junk fees are a personal pet peeve of mine, and banks make a fortune on them. Banks raked in $5.8 billion in overdraft fees in 2025, according to Motley Fool Money research.

If you're handing a bank a monthly maintenance fee just to keep an account open, stop. Check out these online accounts instead.

1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings: No monthly fee and ATM fee reimbursements

Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub) pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits in its Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. It also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026.

There's no monthly fee, and the account throws in a rare perk. It gives you a debit card attached to your savings account, with unlimited ATM fees reimbursement for out-of-network ATMs.

To earn the 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY), you need at least $250 in total monthly deposits. This doesn't have to be paycheck deposits -- any incoming transfer works. I use this account for my own savings right now, so I'm not recommending it from the sidelines.

Who it's best for: Happen Bank is best for savers who can move at least $250 into the account each month and want the highest available rate plus the flexibility of ATM access.