3 High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth Opening Before Rates Drop

Most traditional savings accounts still pay next to nothing. We're talking 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) at some of the biggest banks in the country.

Meanwhile, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering rates that are dramatically higher (some over 400x) -- and the gap between the two is real money.

I've written about personal finance long enough to know that timing matters with savings rates. They won't stay this high forever. If you've been putting off making a move, now is a genuinely good time to act.

Here are three high-yield savings accounts with no monthly fees or account minimums that are worth a serious look.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- up to 4.00% APY

SoFi® has quietly become one of the fastest growing financial institutions in America. It has a checking and savings combo account that people love.

Monthly fees: $0

Minimum to open: $0

Who it's best for: SoFi® is a great fit for someone who wants to consolidate their everyday banking in one place and get rewarded for it. The high APY offer makes it especially compelling if you're opening a new account and have a large balance to move over.

The app is genuinely easy to use, and SoFi® has a way of being sticky in the best possible sense -- once you're in, you'll likely find yourself exploring their other products and slowly moving more of your financial life over. That's not a bad thing.