3 High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth Opening Before Rates Drop
Most traditional savings accounts still pay next to nothing. We're talking 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) at some of the biggest banks in the country.
Meanwhile, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering rates that are dramatically higher (some over 400x) -- and the gap between the two is real money.
I've written about personal finance long enough to know that timing matters with savings rates. They won't stay this high forever. If you've been putting off making a move, now is a genuinely good time to act.
Here are three high-yield savings accounts with no monthly fees or account minimums that are worth a serious look.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- up to 4.00% APY
SoFi® has quietly become one of the fastest growing financial institutions in America. It has a checking and savings combo account that people love.
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum to open: $0
Who it's best for: SoFi® is a great fit for someone who wants to consolidate their everyday banking in one place and get rewarded for it. The high APY offer makes it especially compelling if you're opening a new account and have a large balance to move over.
The app is genuinely easy to use, and SoFi® has a way of being sticky in the best possible sense -- once you're in, you'll likely find yourself exploring their other products and slowly moving more of your financial life over. That's not a bad thing.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- 3.30%¹ APY (as of February 21, 2026)
The American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) name carries a lot of trust -- and its high-yield savings account backs it up.
Monthly fees: $0²
Minimum to open: $0²
Who it's best for: This one is ideal for savers who want a straightforward, no-fuss account backed by a name they already know and trust. There's no minimum balance required to open your account and earn the APY², which makes it accessible whether you're parking $500 or $50,000.
If you already have an Amex card and want to keep things in the same ecosystem, this is an easy yes.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate well above average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the highest APY². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of February 21, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
LendingClub might not be the first name that comes to mind for savings accounts -- but it probably should be.
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum to open: $0
Who this is best for: The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is a smart pick for consistent savers growing their balance. The top APY kicks in when you deposit $250 or more per month -- a pretty manageable bar for anyone (it doesn't have to be paycheck deposits -- any transfers in count).
If you're the type who already moves money into savings automatically each month, this account essentially rewards the habit you already have.
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
How to pick the right high-yield savings account for you
All three accounts above charge no monthly fees and require no minimum deposit to open. So the decision really comes down to your habits and preferences.
If you want a full banking experience in one place, go with an account that bundles checking and savings. If simplicity and brand trust matter most, a straightforward HYSA from a name you recognize is hard to beat.
The honest truth is that any of these three beats leaving your money in a traditional bank account. The best high-yield savings account is simply the one you actually open.
Compare all the top high-yield savings accounts here to earn top dollar on your savings balance.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.