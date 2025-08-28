3 High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth Opening This Week

Traditional banks like Chase and Wells Fargo offer a pathetic 0.01% APY on their standard savings accounts. That means for every $10,000 in your account, you're earning exactly $1 in interest every year.

You can do better. Much better. Top high-yield savings accounts from online banks are offering as much as 4.50% APY -- meaning you can earn $400 a year on that same $10,000 balance just for moving your money.

Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts worth opening now.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

I recently ditched Wells Fargo for a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, and I'm never looking back. Here's why I love it:

Earn up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings and 0.50% APY on checking with direct deposit

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit

Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

That APY of up to 3.80% is literally 380 times higher than what I was getting at Wells Fargo. I also love getting my paycheck two days early, plus the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage.

And right now, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.70% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.50% APY!

To learn more, check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.

2. CIT Platinum Savings

The CIT Platinum Savings account offers one of the highest base APY rates around -- you'll just need to keep a balance of at least $5,000 to earn it. Here's what you'll get with CIT:

4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more

No account fees

$100 minimum to open an account

Daily compounding interest for slightly faster growth

If you're laser-focused on earning more in interest, this is the account for you. It doesn't come with extra perks like ATM access that some accounts have, but instead it offers one of the highest APYs around.

Want to learn more? Check out our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.

3. Barclays Tiered Savings

Barclays Tiered Savings is another simple high-APY option, offering a high rate without any account fees or minimum deposit requirements. Perks include:

3.90% on balances up to $250,000

Max APY for balances over $250,000

No account fees or minimum deposits

Unless you've got a quarter-million dollars in the bank, you won't qualify for the top rate -- but you’ll still get a lucrative 3.90% APY. It's a great, straightforward way to earn more on your cash.

To find out more, read our full review of Barclays Tiered Savings and open an account now.