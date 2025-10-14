3 Little-Known CD Tricks That Could Earn You Hundreds More in October 2025

I've been writing about savings accounts and CDs for years, and I still see people missing out on easy money. The truth is, you don't need to take on more risk to earn more money; you just need to know a few tricks that most savers never use.

If you're thinking about locking in a certificate of deposit (CD) before rates fall again, here are three ways to squeeze out extra returns that could add up to hundreds of dollars in interest.

1. Build a CD ladder instead of going all in on one term

Most people dump all their money into a single 12-month or 18-month CD. The problem is that when rates change, you're stuck.

A CD ladder solves that. You spread your deposit across multiple terms, say, 6, 12, 24, and 36 months. That way, one CD matures every few months, giving you the option to reinvest at higher rates or access cash without breaking anything early.

Right now, the top 6-month CDs are paying around 4.00% APY, while 2-year CDs hover closer to 3.50%. Mixing the two could balance flexibility and yield, which could easily be worth a few hundred dollars more in earned interest.

Compare today's highest-paying CDs and start your ladder here.

2. Don't ignore online and regional banks

Big banks rarely compete on rates. They rely on convenience, not value. But many smaller institutions -- especially regional or online-only banks -- offer promotional CDs with rates that quietly blow the majors out of the water.

For example, while national banks might pay 1.00% or less, online players like LendingClub and Western Alliance have been paying closer to 4.00% APY or higher in recent months.

Even a 1% rate difference on a $25,000 CD means an extra $250 a year in your pocket. That's why it pays to look beyond your usual bank app.