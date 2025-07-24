3 Little-Known Perks of Online Banks

A few weeks ago, I helped a friend switch from her old-school bank (she'd been with them for over 30 years) to a modern online bank.

Now, instead of earning $4 a year in interest on her account balance, she now earns $4 PER DAY. Not kidding.

High APYs are one thing. But what most people don't realize is how many other perks come with online banks. Here are three I love.

1. Low or no fees

Most traditional banks still charge monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees, minimum balance fees -- you name it.

And while some waive those fees if you jump through hoops, online banks usually just… don't charge them at all.

Personally, I haven't paid a single banking fee in over a decade.

That's because online banks are built differently. They don't have to maintain physical branches, so they pass those savings onto you and me in the form of free checking and high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs).

Here's a quick look at common fees you can dodge by going digital:

Monthly maintenance fees: $0

$0 Overdraft fees: Many online banks offer free overdraft protection

Many online banks offer free overdraft protection ATM fees: Reimbursed or free through large ATM networks

Reimbursed or free through large ATM networks Minimum balance fees: Often none

And that's not even including the higher APYs. Some online savings accounts are paying over 4.00% APY, compared to the national average of just 0.38%.