3 of the Biggest Bank Bonuses You Can Get in September 2025
Looking to earn an easy few hundred bucks?
Right now, a handful of banks are offering big sign-up bonuses for new customers. The best ones are easy to qualify for, worth $200 or more, and come from top-rated banks with lots of great perks.
Here are three of the best bank bonuses available now.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to a $300 bonus
SoFi® is offering a tiered cash bonus for new customers who open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account and set up direct deposit. Here's what you can get:
- $50 bonus for direct deposits totaling $1,000-$4,999.99 within the bonus period
- $300 bonus for direct deposits of $5,000 or more within the bonus period
Also, new customers can earn up to 4.50% annual percentage yield (APY) on their savings with qualifying direct deposit.
SoFi®'s also great because it comes with:
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposit requirements
Ready to earn an easy bonus? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) to open an account now.
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
2. Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
Chase is offering another solid bonus: $300 to new customers who open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
Chase is one of the largest banks in the country, offering access to thousands of branches and ATMs nationwide. Its savings APY is almost nonexistant -- 0.01%, next to nothing -- but it's one of the best options for in-person and over-the-phone service.
Want to get $300 from one of the biggest banks in the country? Read our full Chase bank review to learn more now.
Chase Total Checking®
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
3. Discover® Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus
Discover® Bank is another popular banking option, offering a bonus of up to $200 to new customers who open a Discover® Online Savings account and use the offer code "TMF325" during application.
Here's how it breaks down:
- Deposit at least $15,000 within 45 days to earn a $150 bonus
- Deposit at least $25,000 within 45 days to earn a $200 bonus
Discover's savings account also offers a solid 3.50% APY, plus no fees or minimum deposits. If you can deposit enough to earn the bonus, it's another great option.
Ready for a $200 bonus and 3.50% APY? Read our full Discover® Online Savings review to see if it's right for you.
Discover® Online Savings
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- Online only; single branch location in the U.S.
The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
Here's how easy it is to earn these bonuses
Most bank bonuses are straightforward to earn. Here's what you'll typically need to do:
- Open an account: These bonuses are usually only available to new customers.
- Set up direct deposit: You'll usually need to do this within your first 30 to 90 days.
- Meet deposit requirements: Most offers require you to deposit a certain amount of money within a given timeframe to qualify.
In most cases, that's it. The Chase offer above specifies "coupon enrollment," and Discover requires our Motley Fool offer code. But it shouldn't be much more complicated than that.
You'll also want to read the fine print of the offer in question to make sure you qualify. If you do, you can earn an easy few hundred bucks just for moving your money to a better bank.
