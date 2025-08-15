3 Reasons Not to Open a CD in August 2025, Even With Rates Over 4.00%

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are the best investment that I want nothing to do with.

With fixed APYs of up to 4.00% or so, CDs can protect your savings from inflation and falling interest rates for months or years.

So why wouldn't you open a CD now, especially given that yields are high, and experts expect interest rates to drop later this year?

For me, there are a few reasons, and they all boil down to one thing: CDs are best for people who want to preserve wealth, not grow it. I'll show you why.

1. The stock market offers higher long-term returns

Unlike a CD, the stock market offers no guarantees. You can lose money you've invested -- especially if you sell stocks during a downturn.

However, history shows that buying stocks and holding them for years is one of the best ways to build serious wealth. The S&P 500 Index, which represents over half the U.S. stock market, has gained an average of 10% per year since 1957. That's more than double today's best CD rates.

And you can invest in the entire S&P 500 at once with an index fund. You get instant diversification, which lowers your risk. You can invest as little or as much as you want, and index funds charge very low fees. Legendary investor Warren Buffett even recommends them for ordinary savers.

I've been investing most of my 401(k) money in an index fund for the past 13 years, and that's the biggest reason I'm on track to retire early (knocks on wood).