3 Reasons Not to Open a CD in July 2025 -- Even With Rates Over 4.00%

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are an attractive option right now, with many of the top options offering 4.00% APY or more. But are they really the best place for your money?

There are a handful of good reasons to keep your money elsewhere -- especially if you value flexibility, you're looking for long-term growth, or you need to tackle debt.

Here are three ways you should be using your money right now before you think about opening a CD.

1. High-yield savings accounts offer comparable returns with more access

Some of our favorite high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying rates that rival CDs right now -- and you don't need to lock in your money to earn them.

Just like traditional savings accounts, HYSAs let you access your money anytime, and they're FDIC-insured up to $250,000. The best banks also don't charge monthly fees or have account minimums. All of this makes HYSAs the perfect place to store your emergency fund or short-term savings.