3 Reasons the SoFi Checking and Savings Is Hands Down the Best Checking Account

In just about 15 years, SoFi® went from a scrappy startup to one of the fastest-growing names in finance. It's even got its name splashed across that giant stadium where I live in Los Angeles, the one that's hosting the Super Bowl in 2027!

That kind of rise doesn't happen by accident. Behind the bright lights is a checking and savings combo account that people are flocking to.

We named SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) our Best Online Savings Account for 2026, and SoFi® our Best Online Bank. It's one of the highest-rated accounts around, and the hype holds up.

Here are three reasons it's worth opening today.

1. It pays a competitive APY, plus a cash bonus

Right now, SoFi® pays up to 4.20% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings with +0.90% APY boost for up to 6 months on new accounts with qualifying direct deposits. That's one of the highest rates you'll find anywhere.

For context, the national average savings account pays a sleepy 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. SoFi® pays more than 11X that.

The top rate is a promotional boost, so it does require qualifying with an eligible direct deposit. But, there's no minimum balance or monthly fees to worry about, and the standard rate it drops to after the boost is 3.30% APY -- which is still pretty great.

Personally, this is the type of rate I switch banks for. I keep a hefty cash emergency fund and earning the top rates means hundreds more in interest per year. For anyone with a large balance, this APY is hard to ignore.

There's a nice kicker too. New members can earn a cash bonus of either $50 or $400 after signing up and setting up eligible direct deposit. Terms apply.