3 Reasons the SoFi Checking and Savings Is Hands Down the Best Checking Account
In just about 15 years, SoFi® went from a scrappy startup to one of the fastest-growing names in finance. It's even got its name splashed across that giant stadium where I live in Los Angeles, the one that's hosting the Super Bowl in 2027!
That kind of rise doesn't happen by accident. Behind the bright lights is a checking and savings combo account that people are flocking to.
We named SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) our Best Online Savings Account for 2026, and SoFi® our Best Online Bank. It's one of the highest-rated accounts around, and the hype holds up.
Here are three reasons it's worth opening today.
1. It pays a competitive APY, plus a cash bonus
Right now, SoFi® pays up to 4.20% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings with +0.90% APY boost for up to 6 months on new accounts with qualifying direct deposits. That's one of the highest rates you'll find anywhere.
For context, the national average savings account pays a sleepy 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. SoFi® pays more than 11X that.
The top rate is a promotional boost, so it does require qualifying with an eligible direct deposit. But, there's no minimum balance or monthly fees to worry about, and the standard rate it drops to after the boost is 3.30% APY -- which is still pretty great.
Personally, this is the type of rate I switch banks for. I keep a hefty cash emergency fund and earning the top rates means hundreds more in interest per year. For anyone with a large balance, this APY is hard to ignore.
There's a nice kicker too. New members can earn a cash bonus of either $50 or $400 after signing up and setting up eligible direct deposit. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. There are no fees, and the little checking perks add up
Bank fees are a pet peeve of mine. So it's nice to see that SoFi® doesn't play that game -- no monthly maintenance fees, no overdraft fees, and no minimum balance rules.
Here are a few of the everyday perks you get:
- 0.50% APY on checking balances
- Get paid up to two days early with direct deposit
- No-fee overdraft coverage if you qualify
- Vaults and Round-Ups to help you save automatically
- Zelle built in for quick transfers
- A network of 55,000+ fee-free ATMs
- Up to $3 million in FDIC insurance through partner banks with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program
- Terms apply
The SoFi® mobile app is clean and easy to use, too. So you can move your money, set up savings, and actually get to your cash without jumping through hoops.
If your current bank still feels stuck in the 1990s, it's time to switch to something built for today.
3. You can bank, save, and invest in one app
SoFi® has grown like crazy since it was founded. It started out focused on student loans, then kept expanding its lineup, and now it's built to help you manage just about everything financial in one spot.
Today it lets you bank, save, and invest from the same app, with instant transfers between your accounts.
The investing side holds up on its own, too. SoFi Active Investing won our award for Best Stock Broker for Beginners in 2026. It's simple to use and built for long-term investors, not people trying to day-trade their way to riches.
I've been buying index funds for over 15 years, and the easier investing is, the more likely you are to stick with it. SoFi® gets that -- you can start small and open an IRA in a few taps. It's worth seeing how it compares to the best IRA accounts.
Everything you want in one account
It's not often one account nails the rate, ditches the fees, and lets you invest all in the same place. SoFi® pulls it off, and that's exactly why we're seeing its name everywhere.
If I were young and starting out today, SoFi®'s probably the account I'd choose. It does it all, and it does it well. Whether you're growing your savings or just tired of your bank paying you pennies, this is a switch you won't regret.
See how the best checking and savings combos compare in 2026.
Our Research Expert
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