3 Reasons to Open a LendingClub Savings Account Before the Fed Changes Rates

If you're just now jumping on the high-yield savings account (HYSA) train, don't worry -- you haven't missed out completely.

But the clock's ticking.

The Federal Reserve has started cutting rates and signaled that more cuts are coming -- possibly continuing through 2027. When that happens, savings account APYs that are over 4.00% today will shrink drastically.

That's why I've been recommending the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account to friends and family lately. It's got one of the best APYs on the market, offers helpful built-in tools, and doesn't bury the good stuff behind complicated hoops or fine print.

Here's why it's worth opening an account.

1. Get a high APY while they last

Right now, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account offers 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

Many big banks offer only 0.01% APY on their basic savings accounts. Here's the difference that makes over a year based on different savings balances: