3 Safe Ways to Earn 4%+ on Your Retirement Savings
If you're retiring soon, chances are you're not looking for any get-rich-quick schemes. You probably just want a way to earn a solid return while keeping your money safe and sound.
Luckily, there are more than a few great options out there -- the trick is knowing how to find them. Here are three of my favorite ways to earn a 4% return or better on your retirement savings today.
1. High-yield savings accounts
When you want to keep complete and total access to your cash while still racking up interest, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) should be the first place you look.
That's because the best HYSAs are offering rates around 4.00% APY, which means $10,000 in savings can earn you $400 a year in interest -- just for moving your cash.
Also make sure your new account has:
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks
- Low or no account fees
- Cool perks like overdraft protection, early paycheck access, and more
Because of their flexibility, HYSAs are perfect for all your short-term cash needs. Your money can stay totally accessible while still earning a competitive rate.
Want to earn more on your savings today? Check out our favorite high-yield savings accounts available now.
2. Treasury bills (T-bills)
Treasury bills (T-bills) are another strong choice -- if you're willing to lock in your cash for a short period. If you are, you can earn a super-solid, guaranteed return. Retirees (and near-retirees) also like T-bills because:
- They're fully backed by the U.S. government
- The interest isn't subject to state or local income taxes
- They can be purchased in increments as little as $100
You can buy T-bills through a brokerage firm for a small fee, or directly from TreasuryDirect.gov.
3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)
Finally, certificates of deposit (CDs) are another solid option. CDs let you deposit money with a bank for a set amount of time in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate. That's especially great if you're trying to protect your money as you head into retirement.
You might even consider setting up a CD ladder -- for example, opening CDs that mature in 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. That way, you're getting regular access to a portion of your savings that you can either reinvest into a new CD or hold onto as needed.
Want to get started? Explore all of our favorite CDs and build a smarter savings strategy today.
