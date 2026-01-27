3 Safe Ways to Earn 4%+ on Your Retirement Savings

If you're retiring soon, chances are you're not looking for any get-rich-quick schemes. You probably just want a way to earn a solid return while keeping your money safe and sound.

Luckily, there are more than a few great options out there -- the trick is knowing how to find them. Here are three of my favorite ways to earn a 4% return or better on your retirement savings today.

1. High-yield savings accounts

When you want to keep complete and total access to your cash while still racking up interest, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) should be the first place you look.

That's because the best HYSAs are offering rates around 4.00% APY, which means $10,000 in savings can earn you $400 a year in interest -- just for moving your cash.

Also make sure your new account has:

FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks

Low or no account fees

Cool perks like overdraft protection, early paycheck access, and more

Because of their flexibility, HYSAs are perfect for all your short-term cash needs. Your money can stay totally accessible while still earning a competitive rate.

Want to earn more on your savings today? Check out our favorite high-yield savings accounts available now.

2. Treasury bills (T-bills)

Treasury bills (T-bills) are another strong choice -- if you're willing to lock in your cash for a short period. If you are, you can earn a super-solid, guaranteed return. Retirees (and near-retirees) also like T-bills because:

They're fully backed by the U.S. government

The interest isn't subject to state or local income taxes

They can be purchased in increments as little as $100

You can buy T-bills through a brokerage firm for a small fee, or directly from TreasuryDirect.gov.

3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

Finally, certificates of deposit (CDs) are another solid option. CDs let you deposit money with a bank for a set amount of time in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate. That's especially great if you're trying to protect your money as you head into retirement.

You might even consider setting up a CD ladder -- for example, opening CDs that mature in 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. That way, you're getting regular access to a portion of your savings that you can either reinvest into a new CD or hold onto as needed.

Want to get started? Explore all of our favorite CDs and build a smarter savings strategy today.