3 Safe Ways to Earn 4%+ on Your Retirement Savings

Published on Jan. 27, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

If you're retiring soon, chances are you're not looking for any get-rich-quick schemes. You probably just want a way to earn a solid return while keeping your money safe and sound.

Luckily, there are more than a few great options out there -- the trick is knowing how to find them. Here are three of my favorite ways to earn a 4% return or better on your retirement savings today.

1. High-yield savings accounts

When you want to keep complete and total access to your cash while still racking up interest, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) should be the first place you look.

That's because the best HYSAs are offering rates around 4.00% APY, which means $10,000 in savings can earn you $400 a year in interest -- just for moving your cash.

Also make sure your new account has:

  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks
  • Low or no account fees
  • Cool perks like overdraft protection, early paycheck access, and more

Because of their flexibility, HYSAs are perfect for all your short-term cash needs. Your money can stay totally accessible while still earning a competitive rate.

Want to earn more on your savings today? Check out our favorite high-yield savings accounts available now.

2. Treasury bills (T-bills)

Treasury bills (T-bills) are another strong choice -- if you're willing to lock in your cash for a short period. If you are, you can earn a super-solid, guaranteed return. Retirees (and near-retirees) also like T-bills because:

  • They're fully backed by the U.S. government
  • The interest isn't subject to state or local income taxes
  • They can be purchased in increments as little as $100

You can buy T-bills through a brokerage firm for a small fee, or directly from TreasuryDirect.gov.

3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

Finally, certificates of deposit (CDs) are another solid option. CDs let you deposit money with a bank for a set amount of time in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate. That's especially great if you're trying to protect your money as you head into retirement.

You might even consider setting up a CD ladder -- for example, opening CDs that mature in 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. That way, you're getting regular access to a portion of your savings that you can either reinvest into a new CD or hold onto as needed.

Want to get started? Explore all of our favorite CDs and build a smarter savings strategy today.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.