3 Safest Online Banks in July 2026
I haven't walked into a bank branch in over a year. I move money with Zelle, monitor accounts and balances from my phone, and use autopay for credit cards. But easy doesn't necessarily mean safe, and the bank holding your cash should let you sleep soundly at night.
My picks for the safest online banks in July 2026 are American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Capital One, and SoFi®. Each one is FDIC insured, skips the junk fees, and backs your money with serious fraud protection. Here's how to choose between them.
1. Capital One: Overall top pick for online banking
Capital One is the safest pick if you want online convenience without cutting ties to a branch. Its Capital One 360 Checking account won our Best Checking Account Overall award for 2026, and Capital One won our Best Overall Bank award in 2026, too.
Its checking account has no monthly fees, requires no minimum balance, and pairs well with its Capital One 360 Performance Savings account. You also get hundreds of physical locations and Capital One Cafes for in-person help.
It's best for people who bank mostly by phone but still want a real branch within reach. That mix of high online rates and walk-in support is rare, and it's why Capital One keeps winning savers over.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Branch access (if you live near one)
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.
2. SoFi®: Best for combo checking and savings
SoFi® is a safe pick if you want checking and savings in one account, both earning interest. It won our Best Online Savings Account award in 2026.
SoFi®'s Insured Deposit Program extends FDIC coverage up to $3 million, far past the standard $250,000. The all-in-one SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account charges no monthly or overdraft fees and taps more than 55,000 fee-free ATMs.
SoFi® is great for people who set up direct deposit to unlock its top-tier APY. The mobile app is extremely intuitive, perfect for managing money on the go.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
3. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC): Best for a trusted name and all-in-one app
If you want a household name and a no-fuss place to save, American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is worth checking out. Amex has built its reputation over more than 170 years, and its national bank arm carries the same standards.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account account charges no monthly fees², requires no minimum balance², and offers 24/7 customer support. Checking accounts are available to eligible customers with a savings account or existing Amex card.
It's best for savers who want a strong rate¹ without juggling extra accounts. It also suits existing Amex customers who want spending, saving, and rewards in one app³.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
What makes an online bank "safe" in my book
A safe online bank protects your money with FDIC insurance, strong security, and an honest fee structure. FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, for each ownership category. If the bank fails, your money is still there.
Junk fees are a pet peeve of mine. I hate it when banks blindside you with sneaky fees for account maintenance or low balances. U.S. banks collected $5.8 billion in overdraft fees in 2023 alone, according to Motley Fool Money research. All three banks here charge zero monthly fees, and two charge no overdraft fees at all.
Security matters just as much. Look for encryption, two-factor login, biometric sign-in, real-time fraud alerts, and fast dispute resolution. All three of these banks check those boxes, and all three pay rates well above the national average, which you can weigh against the best high-yield savings accounts.
Don't let your cash sit and lose value
Every month your money sits in a no-interest account, inflation quietly chips away at it.
I moved all my savings to an online bank years ago and never looked back. I earn higher rates, pay no fees, and manage everything from my cellphone.
See our full list of 10 most trusted banks in the U.S. and open your new account today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.