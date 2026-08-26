3 Savings Accounts Absolutely Crushing the National Average APY in 2026

I review savings accounts for a living. And the gap between the average annual percentage yield (APY) and the best-paying accounts out there is pretty crazy.

The average savings account in America pays just 0.38% APY, according to FDIC data. Meanwhile, top online banks have APYs in the 3.50% to 4.00% range. It's the same money and the same FDIC protection, just earning about 10 times more.

I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account, so this isn't a theory for me. Here are some top accounts my team has been tracking in 2026.

1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings: 2026 award winner (and my personal choice)

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings (recently rebranded from LendingClub) offers one of the top APYs you'll see out of any high-yield savings account. That's a big part of the reason it won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.

The rate isn't a short-term teaser either. I've been using this account personally all year, and the 4.00% APY hasn't changed at all. There is one requirement you need to meet in order to earn the top APY, and that's having $250 or more in total monthly deposits.