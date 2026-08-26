3 Savings Accounts Absolutely Crushing the National Average APY in 2026
I review savings accounts for a living. And the gap between the average annual percentage yield (APY) and the best-paying accounts out there is pretty crazy.
The average savings account in America pays just 0.38% APY, according to FDIC data. Meanwhile, top online banks have APYs in the 3.50% to 4.00% range. It's the same money and the same FDIC protection, just earning about 10 times more.
I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account, so this isn't a theory for me. Here are some top accounts my team has been tracking in 2026.
1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings: 2026 award winner (and my personal choice)
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings (recently rebranded from LendingClub) offers one of the top APYs you'll see out of any high-yield savings account. That's a big part of the reason it won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.
The rate isn't a short-term teaser either. I've been using this account personally all year, and the 4.00% APY hasn't changed at all. There is one requirement you need to meet in order to earn the top APY, and that's having $250 or more in total monthly deposits.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
It also does something most online savings accounts don't: it gives you an ATM card directly tied to the savings account. That's rare, and it makes your cash more instantly accessible.
Who it's best for: Savers who want a top APY, and have no problem moving at least $250 a month into the account. It's also perfect for people who hit the ATM occasionally to pull out savings.
2. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): a boosted rate plus everyday access
With SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) you get the best of both worlds for checking and saving features all bundled in one account. That combo earned it our Best Online Savings Account award for 2026.
When you set up eligible direct deposit, SoFi® bumps your savings APY with a rate boost. New accounts can also earn a welcome bonus with qualifying activities.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
The all-in-one setup is the real draw. You get ATM access, no account minimums, and instant transfers between your checking and savings. For anyone who wants everyday banking and savings under one login, it's hard to beat.
Who it's best for: Mobile-savvy savers who want to manage everything in one app. Since the top APY is unlocked with direct deposit, it's a strong pick if you're ready to leave your old bank entirely.
3. CIT Platinum Savings: built for bigger balances
If you're sitting on a larger cash balance, CIT Platinum Savings is worth a look. Its top rate only kicks in when your balance is $5,000 or more.
Right now, CIT is running a promotion that pushes the APY up to 4.10%* for a six-month promotional period with the code CITBOOST at sign-up. The promo runs through Oct. 31, 2026. After the six months, the rate drops to the account's standard rate of 3.75%, which is still well above the national average.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
One catch worth naming: balances under $5,000 earn a much lower rate. So you'll want to keep a healthy float balance to continue earning a high APY.
Who it's best for: Savers who can keep at least $5,000 in the account and want a top-of-market rate. It's not the right fit if you're just starting an emergency fund.
Switching accounts is 15 minutes well spent
It's really not that hard to open a new bank account these days. Most banks let you do it right from a mobile app, and it takes 10-15 minutes.
You can even "link" your existing checking account to move money in and out of savings easily.
Any high-yield savings account beats leaving cash in a big-bank account earning next to nothing. Check out our roundup of the best high-yield savings accounts in 2026 and pick one that matches your saving style.
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