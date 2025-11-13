3 Savings Accounts Crushing Chase on Interest Rates
Anyone saving money in the bank, listen up: A Chase savings account is one of the worst places for your money.
To explain: With Chase's standard savings account, users earn just 0.01% APY -- next to nothing. That means a $10,000 account balance is earning you just $1 in interest every year. Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 4.00% or higher -- which means you could be earning $400 a year on that same $10,000.
Ready to dump Chase now? Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts worth switching to.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
I recently opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account myself, and it was one of the best financial decisions I've ever made. SoFi® comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.30% on savings with direct deposit
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposits
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
Yes, we all love a sky-high APY. But SoFi®'s additional perks -- like early paycheck access, $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage, and more -- are great too. SoFi®'s my go-to HYSA recommendation, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Ready to get started? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
Looking to earn a ton in interest on bigger balances? The CIT Platinum Savings account is a great option. It comes with:
- A 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000 or more
- No account fees
- A $100 minimum to open an account
With CIT, you can also open a checking account separately for easy access to your cash. If you're set on earning as much interest as you can on a big balance, CIT Platinum Savings is worth a look.
Want to earn 3.85% APY today? Check out our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
3. Axos ONE®
Lastly, there's Axos Bank's joint checking and savings account, Axos ONE®. It has the highest maximum APY on this list -- although it's not as easy to earn for most.
You can boost Axos ONE®'s base APYs up to 4.51% for savings and 0.51% for checking, respectively, if you do one of the following:
- Receive at least $1,500 in monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $1,500; OR
- Receive at least $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits and keep an average daily balance above $5,000.
Hit either of those benchmarks, and you'll get one of the highest ongoing APYs you'll find these days. Axos ONE® also comes with:
- No account fees or minimums
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional bank accounts
Ready to leave Chase in the dust? Read our full review of Axos ONE® to open an account now.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
