3 Savings Accounts Crushing Chase on Interest Rates
Don't get me wrong -- I love Chase. It's been my primary bank for over a decade and I've got mortgages, multiple credit cards, and my main checking account with Chase.
But when it comes to savings, I keep as little cash there as possible.
Big banks are notoriously stingy when it comes to paying interest. A basic Chase savings account earns just 0.01% APY, while my high-yield savings account earns 4.20% APY.
That's not just slightly better, it's more than 400x more interest I earn by keeping my cash pile elsewhere.
Here are three savings accounts that are absolutely crushing Chase on rates right now.
1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
This is the high-yield savings account I personally use, and I made the switch because the APY blows big banks out of the water.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings pays 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. These can be any recurring transfers or deposits, not just direct deposits from paychecks.
It also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards.
Why LendingClub stands out:
- No account fees or minimum balance requirements
- Free ATM card with unlimited ATM fee rebates
- Pairs easily with LendingClub's checking and CD products
If you're building up savings gradually or stashing an emergency fund, this account rewards consistency and keeps your cash flexible.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.30% APY
The all-in-one SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account is quickly gaining popularity. Not just because of its high annual percentage yield (APY), but the app is one of the best I've used.
The current APY is available as part of a promotion: Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Why SoFi® is a strong pick:
- No account fees or minimum requirements
- Linked checking and savings with fast internal transfers
- FDIC insurance up to $3 million through SoFi®'s Insured Deposit Program with opt-in
- Top-rated mobile app and welcome bonus offer
SoFi® is perfect if you're looking to simplify your finances and boost your savings at the same time. It works great as a standalone bank or a savings sidecar to your Chase checking.
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
3. Axos ONE®: up to 4.31% APY
Axos Bank's Axos ONE® account currently offers up to 4.31% APY, making it one of the highest yields available right now.
To qualify, you'll need to meet one of these two criteria:
- Option 1: Qualifying direct deposits totaling at least $1,500 and an average daily balance of at least $1,500
- Option 2: Total qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 and an average daily balance of at least $5,000
Standout features with Axos ONE®:
- No monthly fees or account maintenance charges
- No cap on how much you can earn interest on
- Access to over 95,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide for checking
If you already meet the deposit requirements, Axos ONE® is a great way to earn more without giving up flexibility.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.31% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 12/2/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.31% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Why it pays to separate savings from checking
I still use Chase every day for bills, transfers, and getting my paycheck deposited. But for my savings, I use a separate account that earns 4.20% APY. Over the past few years, I've earned over $2,000 in interest -- money I wouldn't have if I kept it all with Chase.
Even if you're not moving tens of thousands of dollars, the difference in interest adds up. A few hundred extra bucks in interest each year -- for doing almost nothing -- is a win in my book.
Ready to earn more on your cash? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.
