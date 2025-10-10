3 Savings Accounts Crushing Chase on Interest Rates
Chase is one of the most popular banks in the world -- but when it comes to offering interest on savings, it's one of the worst.
With Chase's standard savings account, users earn just 0.01% APY -- meaning a $10,000 account balance would earn you just $1 in interest every year. Top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs), meanwhile, are all offering around 3.80% APY, which means you could be earning $380 a year on that same $10,000.
Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts worth dumping Chase for today.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
I opened my own SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account a few months ago, and I haven't regretted it for a second. With SoFi®, you'll get:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposits
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
The sky-high APY is one thing. But I also love SoFi®'s extra perks like early paycheck access, $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage, and more. For its high APY and much more, SoFi® is my go-to HYSA recommendation.
Ready to get started? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
The CIT Platinum Savings account is another top option, offering a similarly high APY -- as long as you keep at least $5,000 in your account. It comes with:
- A 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000 or more
- No account fees
- A $100 minimum to open an account
CIT also offers a checking account that you can open separately for easy access to your cash. If you're set on earning as much interest as you can on a big balance, CIT is worth a look.
Want to earn 3.85% APY today? Check out our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
3. Barclays Tiered Savings
Last but not least, Barclays Tiered Savings is another straightforward high earner. You'll get:
- 3.90% on balances up to $250,000
- An even higher APY for balances over $250,000
- No account fees or minimum deposits
If you've got a spare quarter-million dollars lying around, you can qualify for an even higher rate -- but most people will earn a still-solid 3.90% APY.
Unlike the other two options listed here, Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, meaning you won't have immediate access to your cash. But if you're okay with that, Barclays is another great alternative to Chase's measly 0.01% APY.
Ready to find out more? Check out our full review of Barclays Tiered Savings to open an account today.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
