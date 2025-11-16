3 Savings Accounts Crushing Wells Fargo on Interest Rates

Wells Fargo is a powerhouse for checking accounts, mortgages, and everyday banking.

But when it comes to paying interest on savings accounts, it really falls flat.

Right now, the standard Wells Fargo savings rate is just 0.01% APY. That means a $10,000 balance earns roughly one buck in interest over an entire year. No joke -- your loose change jar might outperform that.

Move that same $10,000 into a 4.00%+ APY account and you're looking at $400 a year, without taking any additional risk.

Luckily, you don't have to ditch your primary bank fully. Modern high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) can live right next to your Wells Fargo checking account, and you can move money back and forth easily.

Here are three savings accounts absolutely crushing Wells Fargo on rates right now, and why they're worth a look.

1. Barclays Tiered Savings -- 3.90% APY

Barclays has been a go-to name in high-yield savings for years, and its Barclays Tiered Savings account offers one of the top rates available today.

You'll earn 3.90% APY on balances under $250,000, with no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements to worry about.

Why Barclays is a great option

No minimum opening deposit or monthly fees

No direct deposit requirements to earn high APY

Easy online transfers to and from external accounts

FDIC insured

Barclays isn't the type of bank that makes you jump through hoops to earn limited-time offers or promotions. Instead, it just consistently pays a solid APY without complicating things.

Everything runs through a clean, simple online interface, making it perfect if you want a set-it-and-forget-it savings setup.