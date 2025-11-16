3 Savings Accounts Crushing Wells Fargo on Interest Rates
Wells Fargo is a powerhouse for checking accounts, mortgages, and everyday banking.
But when it comes to paying interest on savings accounts, it really falls flat.
Right now, the standard Wells Fargo savings rate is just 0.01% APY. That means a $10,000 balance earns roughly one buck in interest over an entire year. No joke -- your loose change jar might outperform that.
Move that same $10,000 into a 4.00%+ APY account and you're looking at $400 a year, without taking any additional risk.
Luckily, you don't have to ditch your primary bank fully. Modern high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) can live right next to your Wells Fargo checking account, and you can move money back and forth easily.
Here are three savings accounts absolutely crushing Wells Fargo on rates right now, and why they're worth a look.
1. Barclays Tiered Savings -- 3.90% APY
Barclays has been a go-to name in high-yield savings for years, and its Barclays Tiered Savings account offers one of the top rates available today.
You'll earn 3.90% APY on balances under $250,000, with no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements to worry about.
Why Barclays is a great option
- No minimum opening deposit or monthly fees
- No direct deposit requirements to earn high APY
- Easy online transfers to and from external accounts
- FDIC insured
Barclays isn't the type of bank that makes you jump through hoops to earn limited-time offers or promotions. Instead, it just consistently pays a solid APY without complicating things.
Everything runs through a clean, simple online interface, making it perfect if you want a set-it-and-forget-it savings setup.
Barclays Tiered Savings
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
2. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
LendingClub LevelUp Savings continues to be one of the most rewarding digital-first savings accounts, especially if you like automation.
If you set up just $250 or more in monthly deposits (doesn't have to be direct deposit -- any income transfer will do), you unlock a very competitive 4.20% APY.
This account also picked up Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards!
Why LendingClub is awesome:
- No fees or minimum balance requirements
- Free ATM card with unlimited fee rebates (a big rarity for HYSAs)
- User-friendly app with clean automatic deposit tools
- Pairs easily with LendingClub's checking and CD products
Most high-yield savings accounts are bare-bones by design -- they hold your cash and pay interest, and that's it. But LendingClub goes a step further by making the account feel like a flexible checking-adjacent tool. That debit card access alone sets it apart.
And if you're trying to build a consistent savings routine, qualifying for the highest APY is incredibly easy. Just automate one monthly deposit and forget about it.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- Earn up to 4.30% APY with promo boost
SoFi® continues to be one of the most polished "all-in-one" banking setups.
The standard savings annual percentage yield (APY) lands at 3.60%, but new customers can unlock a limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. This offer pushes the yield up to 4.30% APY. This is easily one of the strongest short-term promos available.
Why SoFi® is a great choice:
- One login for spending, saving, transfers, and budgeting
- Early direct deposit eligibility
- FDIC insurance up to $3 million through the SoFi Insured Deposit Program with opt-in
- Strong welcome bonus for eligible new customers
- Extremely polished mobile app
The six-month APY boost makes SoFi® perfect for savers who want to maximize earnings right away. And if you can earn the welcome bonus cash, even better!
Even after the promo window ends, the ongoing APY is still leagues ahead of Wells Fargo (and most traditional banks).
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Why moving your savings is worth it
A few years ago, I shifted a chunk of my cash out of a Chase checking account earning 0.01% APY. It all went into a new HYSA earning 5.00% at the time.
Honestly, I wish I'd done it sooner. I've earned over $2,000 in interest since that switch, and nothing has really changed in my day-to-day banking activity.
At Wells Fargo's typical savings rate, your money basically naps all year. Which is fine for a small amount of money in a checking account. But for short-term savings or money you rarely touch, moving it to a higher paying bank will make it grow way faster.
You don't need to completely switch banks. You can keep your Wells Fargo checking account exactly where it is. Just move your "sleepy money" into something more productive.
These three accounts offer dramatically higher APYs, better tools, and no big limitations -- and they're all FDIC insured like any traditional bank.
If you've been meaning to upgrade your savings, now's a great time.
Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.
