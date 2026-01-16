3 Savings Accounts Crushing Wells Fargo on Interest Rates

Wells Fargo is one of the country's most established banks. They are great at a lot of things -- but paying interest on savings is not one of them.

Right now, its basic savings accounts earn just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY). That's about $1 in interest per year for every $10,000 you keep parked there.

Meanwhile, some of today's top online savings accounts are paying 4.00% APY or more -- with fewer fees and better tools.

It's a great time to find a new account for your savings in 2026. Here are three of my top recommendations right now.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.00% APY

SoFi®'s all-in-one account gives you both checking and savings under one login. And right now, new customers can score a limited-time APY boost as part of SoFi®'s latest offer.

Here's how it works:

The base savings rate is 3.30% APY (which is already very good) but SoFi® offers a +0.70% APY boost for six months when you open a new account and enroll in SoFi Plus by Jan. 31, 2026. Terms apply.

Why SoFi® is a great platform:

No account fees or minimum balance requirements

Fast internal transfers between checking and savings

Early direct deposit access

FDIC insurance up to $3 million with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program

User-friendly app and desktop dashboard

Whether you use SoFi® as your main bank or just for savings, it's one of the cleanest, most modern platforms around.