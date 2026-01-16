3 Savings Accounts Crushing Wells Fargo on Interest Rates
Wells Fargo is one of the country's most established banks. They are great at a lot of things -- but paying interest on savings is not one of them.
Right now, its basic savings accounts earn just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY). That's about $1 in interest per year for every $10,000 you keep parked there.
Meanwhile, some of today's top online savings accounts are paying 4.00% APY or more -- with fewer fees and better tools.
It's a great time to find a new account for your savings in 2026. Here are three of my top recommendations right now.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.00% APY
SoFi®'s all-in-one account gives you both checking and savings under one login. And right now, new customers can score a limited-time APY boost as part of SoFi®'s latest offer.
Here's how it works:
The base savings rate is 3.30% APY (which is already very good) but SoFi® offers a +0.70% APY boost for six months when you open a new account and enroll in SoFi Plus by Jan. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
Why SoFi® is a great platform:
- No account fees or minimum balance requirements
- Fast internal transfers between checking and savings
- Early direct deposit access
- FDIC insurance up to $3 million with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program
- User-friendly app and desktop dashboard
Whether you use SoFi® as your main bank or just for savings, it's one of the cleanest, most modern platforms around.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings: 3.85% APY
Barclays is one of the most consistent names in online banking. The Barclays Tiered Savings account currently pays 3.85% APY on balances up to $250,000, and there are no balance minimums or promotional periods to worry about.
Why Barclays is a top pick for savings:
- No opening deposit required
- No monthly fees or account maintenance charges
- No direct deposit requirements
- Easy ACH transfers to and from external accounts
- FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor
Barclays is a great fit if you want a low-maintenance account that earns big interest without any strings attached.
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is one of the few that still pays 4.00%. And I personally moved my savings here late last year!
To qualify for the highest APY, you just need to set up $250 in monthly deposits -- and they don't even have to be from your paycheck. Any recurring transfer counts.
This account also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards.
Why LendingClub is worth it:
- No minimum balance or monthly fees
- Comes with a free debit card and unlimited ATM fee rebates
- Clean, mobile-friendly interface with automation tools
- Links easily with LendingClub checking or CDs
Unlike many high-yield accounts that just sit there earning interest, LendingClub gives you access and usability, too. That debit card and ATM flexibility makes it feel more like a hybrid checking-savings setup -- which is one of the reasons I moved my savings over.
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Bottom line
Wells Fargo is fine for checking, but if you're still using it to house your savings, you're leaving serious money on the table.
There are a ton of banks out there offering dramatically higher APYs, fewer fees, and the same FDIC insurance you'd get with Wells Fargo.
Want to compare more options? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts here and start growing your savings today.
Our Research Expert