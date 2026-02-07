3 Savings Accounts Crushing Wells Fargo on Interest Rates
I held onto my Wells Fargo savings account for years. It was safe, it was easy, it was familiar…and it was earning me next to nothing.
Wells Fargo's standard savings account earns just 0.01% APY, which means a $10,000 balance earns exactly $1 in interest a year (no, that's not a typo). About a year ago, I finally made the switch to a high-yield savings account (HYSA), and I haven't looked back. Now, I'm earning hundreds more a year just for moving my cash.
Ready to say farewell to Wells Fargo? Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts available now.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
Once I decided to ditch Wells Fargo, I knew there was only one place to move my money: A SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. That's because SoFi® comes with:
- An annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.00% on savings with direct deposit
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposits
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
An APY up to 4.00% means you're earning a whopping $400 a year on a $10,000 balance. But that's not all -- extra perks like early paycheck access and $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage are what really did it for me.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Axos ONE®
Want to earn an even higher APY on your cash? If so, Axos ONE® is worth a shot -- but its max APY may be a little trickier to earn.
Axos ONE®'s standard earning rates are nothing special. But you can boost them up to 4.21% APY for savings (on your first $499,999.99) and 0.51% APY for checking, respectively, if you:
- Receive at least $1,500 in monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $1,500; OR
- Receive at least $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits and keep an average daily balance above $5,000.
And like SoFi®, Axos Bank also comes with some sweet additional perks:
- No account fees or minimums
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional bank accounts
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
3. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Want an easier way to unlock a great APY? The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account is a great place to look. Just deposit $500 or more to open an account, and you'll get:
- 3.80% APY on all account balances
- No account fees
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
Unfortunately, Western Alliance Bank comes with no ATM access, wire transfers, or in-person access. That means you'll primarily have to move your money through ACH transfers.
If you're cool with that, though, this account is a fantastic choice. Simply deposit $500 or more to open an account, then keep any balance you like and continue earning the max APY.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of January 20, 2026. For more information, you can check the FDIC website.
Bottom line
The three accounts discussed above are just a few examples of how the top online savings accounts can earn you loads more on your money over time.
Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts to compare more options.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.