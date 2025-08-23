3 Savings Accounts Crushing Wells Fargo on Interest Rates
A few months ago, I was just one of the millions of Wells Fargo customers earning next to nothing on my savings -- until I realized it was time for a change.
Wells Fargo's standard savings account offers a measly 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) -- which means with a $10,000 balance, you're earning exactly $1 in a year in interest. Not great.
Now I'm earning hundreds more in interest every year just for moving my cash to a high-yield savings account. It took me less than half an hour to switch, and it's one of the best financial decisions I've ever made.
Want to join me? Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts available now.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
This is the one I went with -- I love my SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. Here's what you get when you join:
- Earn up to 3.80% APY on savings and 0.50% APY on checking with direct deposit
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposit requirements
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like Wells Fargo
This is the account I've been recommending to everyone, thanks to its high APY and long list of extras. The APY of up to 3.80% is literally hundreds of time higher than Wells Fargo's 0.01% rate.
Want to learn how to qualify? Read our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account now.
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
CIT Platinum Savings is another strong pick, offering a similar APY to SoFi®, but without some of the additional perks. Here's what you'll get:
- 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more
- No account fees
- $100 minimum to open an account
- Daily compounding interest for slightly faster growth
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like Wells Fargo
A 4.00% APY is one of the highest base rates you'll find, and applies as long as you keep at least $5,000 in your account.
CIT is best for people who can keep a larger balance and are focused purely on maximizing their savings. If you want a high APY without additional bells and whistles, it's a great choice.
To learn more, read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account today.
CIT Platinum Savings
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
3. Barclays Tiered Savings
Finally, Barclays is another great high-APY option. Here's what you'll get:
- 3.90% APY on all balances under $250,000 (slightly higher APY applies over that amount)
- No account fees or minimum deposits
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like Wells Fargo
Even if you don't have a spare quarter-million in the bank, you'll still earn 3.90% APY on your cash. And with no fees or account minimums, it's easy to open and use.
It's another account I'd recommend to anyone looking to earn more on their cash.
Check out our full review of the Barclays Tiered Savings account to see if it's right for you today.
Barclays Tiered Savings
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Though top rates are reserved for high balances, Barclay Tiered Savings account's APYs are competitive no matter how much savings you have. Not only does it offer a strong APY, but it also has no monthly fees, no minimum amount to open an account, and no withdrawal limits.
