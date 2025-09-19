3 Savings Accounts That Still Pay 3.90% APY or Higher in September 2025

Published on Sept. 19, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

The Federal Reserve recently projected a drop in interest rates into 2027 and beyond. That means today's high APYs on savings accounts will soon disappear -- and they likely won't be coming back anytime in the near future.

There are still a few places you can get a great return, though, all while keeping complete access to your cash. Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts worth opening today.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

I recently closed my Wells Fargo bank account and moved my money to SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), and I'm never going back. I love how it comes with:

  • Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit
  • Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
  • Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit
  • No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

Besides the top-tier APY, I also love getting my paycheck two days early, and the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage is great in a pinch.

Also, right now, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Ready to earn a sky-high APY and a new-member bonus? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Sep 19, 2025
Limited-Time Offer

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

APY
up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Read Full Review

2. CIT Platinum Savings

The CIT Platinum Savings account offers one of the strongest APYs around -- as long as you keep a balance of at least $5,000. It comes with:

  • A 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more
  • No account fees
  • A $100 minimum to open an account

If you're dead-set on earning as much as you can in interest, this is the account for you. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of SoFi®, but it's still a simple, valuable option.

Want to earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more? Check out our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Sep 19, 2025

CIT Platinum Savings

Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. To Earn APY
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of June 12, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 4.00% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

Read Full Review

3. Barclays Tiered Savings

Barclays Tiered Savings is another simple, high-APY option. Perks of this account include:

  • 3.90% APY on balances up to $250,000
  • An even higher APY for balances over $250,000
  • No account fees or minimum deposits

Unless you've got a quarter-million dollars in the bank, you won't qualify for the top rate -- but you'll still get a strong 3.90% APY.

It's also worth nothing that Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't have immediate access to your cash. But if you're comfortable with that, Barclays is another great way to earn tons in interest while you still can.

To find out more, read our full review of Barclays Tiered Savings and open an account today.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Sep 19, 2025

Barclays Tiered Savings

Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

APY
3.90% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.90%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.10%.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Though top rates are reserved for high balances, Barclay Tiered Savings account's APYs are competitive no matter how much savings you have. Not only does it offer a strong APY, but it also has no monthly fees, no minimum amount to open an account, and no withdrawal limits.

Read Full Review

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.