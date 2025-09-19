3 Savings Accounts That Still Pay 3.90% APY or Higher in September 2025

The Federal Reserve recently projected a drop in interest rates into 2027 and beyond. That means today's high APYs on savings accounts will soon disappear -- and they likely won't be coming back anytime in the near future.

There are still a few places you can get a great return, though, all while keeping complete access to your cash. Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts worth opening today.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

I recently closed my Wells Fargo bank account and moved my money to SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), and I'm never going back. I love how it comes with:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit

Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

Besides the top-tier APY, I also love getting my paycheck two days early, and the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage is great in a pinch.

Also, right now, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Ready to earn a sky-high APY and a new-member bonus? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.