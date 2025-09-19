3 Savings Accounts That Still Pay 3.90% APY or Higher in September 2025
The Federal Reserve recently projected a drop in interest rates into 2027 and beyond. That means today's high APYs on savings accounts will soon disappear -- and they likely won't be coming back anytime in the near future.
There are still a few places you can get a great return, though, all while keeping complete access to your cash. Here are three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts worth opening today.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
I recently closed my Wells Fargo bank account and moved my money to SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), and I'm never going back. I love how it comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposit requirements
Besides the top-tier APY, I also love getting my paycheck two days early, and the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage is great in a pinch.
Also, right now, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Ready to earn a sky-high APY and a new-member bonus? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
The CIT Platinum Savings account offers one of the strongest APYs around -- as long as you keep a balance of at least $5,000. It comes with:
- A 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more
- No account fees
- A $100 minimum to open an account
If you're dead-set on earning as much as you can in interest, this is the account for you. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of SoFi®, but it's still a simple, valuable option.
Want to earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more? Check out our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of June 12, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 4.00% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
3. Barclays Tiered Savings
Barclays Tiered Savings is another simple, high-APY option. Perks of this account include:
- 3.90% APY on balances up to $250,000
- An even higher APY for balances over $250,000
- No account fees or minimum deposits
Unless you've got a quarter-million dollars in the bank, you won't qualify for the top rate -- but you'll still get a strong 3.90% APY.
It's also worth nothing that Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't have immediate access to your cash. But if you're comfortable with that, Barclays is another great way to earn tons in interest while you still can.
To find out more, read our full review of Barclays Tiered Savings and open an account today.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Though top rates are reserved for high balances, Barclay Tiered Savings account's APYs are competitive no matter how much savings you have. Not only does it offer a strong APY, but it also has no monthly fees, no minimum amount to open an account, and no withdrawal limits.
