3 Smart Moves to Make Before Interest Rates Fall Again

The Federal Reserve is in "wait and see" mode, as we've yet to see the economic impact of the Trump administration's tariffs. Interest rates haven't changed since December. However, traders and analysts still expect rate cuts later this year.

You shouldn't make any dramatic changes just because interest rates may drop soon. That said, there are some steps you can take to set yourself up for success. Here are a few to consider.

1. Open a certificate of deposit

Certificates of deposit (CDs) offer guaranteed interest rates for a fixed period of time -- typically between 3 months and 5 years. Your rate is locked in, no matter what the Fed does. That makes CDs a great hedge against falling interest rates.

Right now, there are still CDs that pay as much as 4.00%-4.50% APY, depending on the term. When it comes to safe, guaranteed returns, you can't do much better than that.

Say you deposit $10,000 in a 5-year CD yielding 4.00%. When the CD matures, you'll have earned about $2,200 in interest.

Now let's say you instead put that money in a high-yield savings account with a 4.00% APY, but your rate steadily drops to 2.75% over the next five years. You'll earn about $1,800 -- roughly $400 less.

Just keep in mind that you don't want to withdraw your CD funds early. If you pull money out before the maturity date, you'll likely pay a penalty of several months' worth of interest. So before you commit, make sure you're comfortable leaving your deposit untouched for the entire term.