3 Steps to Grow Your Savings by $10,000 in 2026

I love a good fresh-start goal, and according to new Motley Fool Money research, one of America's top money priorities in 2026 is saving more cash.

But just like my 3rd grade teacher, Mrs. Cope, used to say, "If you fail to plan, you plan to fail."

So here's a simple, three-step plan to grow your savings by $10,000 next year.

Step 1: Open a dedicated high-yield savings account

If you want to grow your savings in 2026, you need a separate home for that money -- one that pays real interest.

The best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are fast to open, have no monthly fees, no minimums, and can pay up to 10X the interest of the national average savings account.

Earning high interest means all the money you're putting away is slowly growing and helping reach your goals.

HYSAs are also FDIC insured up to $250,000 like regular bank accounts, and you can access your cash anytime.

Having a new, separate savings account creates a psychological shift too. Once you mentally decide that this account will grow to $10,000, it suddenly becomes easier to protect that money rather than dip into it.