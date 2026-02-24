3 Ways to Know if You Should Open Another Bank Account
A few years ago, I realized I had been banking at the same place for over 15 years. It wasn't a horrible bank -- but certainly not anything modern or special.
Then I started studying and writing about savings accounts for a living. I reviewed the rates, dug into the fees, and compared what different banks were actually offering. That's when it "clicked" -- I wasn't just being loyal to my old bank. I was leaving real money on the table every single month.
So I opened a new account and moved my savings over. And it's one of the best low-effort financial moves I've made. Here are three signs you might be in the same spot I was.
1. You're paying fees you don't have to pay
My old bank used to charge me monthly maintenance fees (unless I kept a minimum balance and had my paycheck directly deposited there to waive it).
And I wasn't alone. Americans pay nearly $82 billion in payments and banking fees every year -- about $311 per person on average, according to a recent EY survey.
Online banks and fintech companies have built their entire model around not charging fees. No monthly fees, minimum balance requirements, and many waive ATM fees too. They can do this because they don't have expensive physical branches to maintain -- and they pass those savings on to you.
If you're still paying fees in 2026, that's worth fixing. Opening a new account online takes about 10 minutes.
My top pick right now is the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account -- no monthly fees and 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. This is the current bank I use for my savings and I'm really happy with it.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. You're earning next to nothing in interest
Nobody thinks about their savings APY -- until they see the math in black and white. Then it stings a little.
If your savings are sitting at Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, you're likely earning 0.01% APY in a simple savings or checking account.
Meanwhile, the best online savings accounts are paying up to 4.00% APY right now. That's a 400x difference. Here's a look at what that means in potential interest earned over the course of a year.
|Savings
|Big Bank, 0.01% APY
|4.00% APY (Online HYSA)
|$5,000
|$0.50
|$200.00
|$10,000
|$1.00
|$400.00
|$20,000
|$2.00
|$800.00
|$50,000
|$5.00
|$2,000.00
I'm currently earning 4.00% APY on my own savings. And unlike investing, where returns aren't guaranteed, a high-yield savings account is still FDIC-insured up to $250,000.
If my rate ever drops, I'll shop around for a better one -- switching is easy and the competition between online banks keeps rates strong.
3. Your bank isn't helping you hit your savings goals
Here's something I noticed after opening a dedicated savings account at a new bank: I naturally started saving more money.
When your savings money lives in the same place as your everyday checking, it's too easy to dip into it and spend the money you should be saving. This is why most people struggle to save and don't have a big enough emergency fund.
A separate, dedicated high-yield savings account creates a natural barrier and helps you save more. And the move that makes it all work is setting up an automatic recurring transfer. Pick an amount, pick a date, and from that point on your savings grow on autopilot.
I have $250 auto-transferring from my checking to my savings on the first of every month. And since I rarely check my savings balance, that account just grows in the background. If I don't touch it for a whole year, I'll have naturally saved an extra $3,000 without even thinking about it.
If building an emergency fund or hitting a savings milestone isn't happening with your current bank, it might be time to make a change. Opening a new high-yield savings account today takes about 10 minutes -- and setting up an auto-transfer takes about two more.
