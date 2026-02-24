3 Ways to Know if You Should Open Another Bank Account

A few years ago, I realized I had been banking at the same place for over 15 years. It wasn't a horrible bank -- but certainly not anything modern or special.

Then I started studying and writing about savings accounts for a living. I reviewed the rates, dug into the fees, and compared what different banks were actually offering. That's when it "clicked" -- I wasn't just being loyal to my old bank. I was leaving real money on the table every single month.

So I opened a new account and moved my savings over. And it's one of the best low-effort financial moves I've made. Here are three signs you might be in the same spot I was.

1. You're paying fees you don't have to pay

My old bank used to charge me monthly maintenance fees (unless I kept a minimum balance and had my paycheck directly deposited there to waive it).

And I wasn't alone. Americans pay nearly $82 billion in payments and banking fees every year -- about $311 per person on average, according to a recent EY survey.

Online banks and fintech companies have built their entire model around not charging fees. No monthly fees, minimum balance requirements, and many waive ATM fees too. They can do this because they don't have expensive physical branches to maintain -- and they pass those savings on to you.

If you're still paying fees in 2026, that's worth fixing. Opening a new account online takes about 10 minutes.