38% of $100K+ Earners Are Still Financially Stressed -- and Suze Orman Says It's Not About the Money

I spent 13 years in tech sales. And while it was very lucrative (my salary was over double what I'm earning now) I was stressed about money almost every single day.

Looking back, it wasn't the numbers. It was more the environment I was in and my mindset towards true wealth. Everyone I hung around was on a never-ending chase to be richer than the next guy, and I got sucked into it too. No matter how many $30K+ commissions checks I earned, the goalpost kept moving, and the anxiety kept coming with it.

Turns out, I'm not some rare case. According to Motley Fool Money's 2026 Financial Anxiety and Mental Health Survey, 38% of Americans earning over $100,000 report high or extremely high financial stress. That's more than 1 in 3 people earning six figures who are still losing sleep over money.

Financial stress by income level

The data shows that lower-income Americans still carry a heavier financial stress load.

But what's interesting is that moving up an income bracket doesn't erase stress -- it just sheds a modest amount of it. Here's the data: