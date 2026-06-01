38% of $100K+ Earners Are Still Financially Stressed -- and Suze Orman Says It's Not About the Money
I spent 13 years in tech sales. And while it was very lucrative (my salary was over double what I'm earning now) I was stressed about money almost every single day.
Looking back, it wasn't the numbers. It was more the environment I was in and my mindset towards true wealth. Everyone I hung around was on a never-ending chase to be richer than the next guy, and I got sucked into it too. No matter how many $30K+ commissions checks I earned, the goalpost kept moving, and the anxiety kept coming with it.
Turns out, I'm not some rare case. According to Motley Fool Money's 2026 Financial Anxiety and Mental Health Survey, 38% of Americans earning over $100,000 report high or extremely high financial stress. That's more than 1 in 3 people earning six figures who are still losing sleep over money.
Financial stress by income level
The data shows that lower-income Americans still carry a heavier financial stress load.
But what's interesting is that moving up an income bracket doesn't erase stress -- it just sheds a modest amount of it. Here's the data:
|Household Income
|High or Extreme Stress
|Feel Stressed 5+ Days/Week
|Under $35,000
|49%
|45%
|$35,000 - $75,000
|48%
|40%
|$75,000 - $100,000
|39%
|31%
|$100,000+
|38%
|28%
The gap between the lowest and highest earners is smaller than most people would guess, and it essentially disappears between the $75K and $100K+ groups entirely.
Suze Orman's surprisingly simple starting point
Suze Orman, money guru and host of the Women & Money podcast, nailed it in a recent episode when she said:
The fear isn't about numbers. It's about trust. Trusting yourself, trusting that you know what's right for you, trusting that you can handle whatever comes next. Fear can't survive where confidence lives.
Suze Orman
I can tell you, as someone who has completely shed almost all money stress in my life, this isn't just fluffy advice. It's actually the most practical reframe I've heard -- because if stress isn't fundamentally a math problem, then no raise is ever going to fully solve it.
And the good news is, becoming more confident about money is actually pretty straightforward -- here's where to start.
Coping strategies to start feeling better about money
Our survey found that the most common approaches people use to manage financial stress include budgeting, stress-relief activities (like exercise and meditation), picking up a side gig, and seeking support from friends or family.
A few that personally moved the needle for me:
- Budget in black and white. Knowing exactly what's coming in and going out removes the anxiety of the unknown. You can't fix what you won't look at.
- Ditch the comparison game. This was the biggest one for me. When I stopped measuring my life against everyone else's highlight reel, the stress dropped fast.
- Build a cash cushion. Even saving up one month of living expenses changes how every financial decision feels. A high-yield savings account is the easiest place to start building your emergency fund.
- Get into investing. Once I understood how compound growth works and trusted the system, day-to-day income anxiety started losing its grip.
- Practice gratitude for what you have. Sounds cliche, but actively appreciating the stuff you do have (vs. everything you don't) is a genuine stress reducer.
The bottom line
A bigger paycheck isn't the whole answer to getting rid of money-related stress, and the data proves it. More than 1 in 3 people earning $100K+ still report high or extreme financial stress.
The real shift happens when you stop measuring your financial life against everyone else's and start building genuine trust in your own plan.
I took a massive pay cut to leave tech sales, and have never felt better about my money situation. I'm living proof that it's not about earning more -- it's about changing your mindset.
As Orman puts it, any week where you make a little progress is a victory.
Explore our top-rated high-yield savings accounts and take your first step toward financial peace of mind.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.