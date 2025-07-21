4% CD APYs Are Likely to Disappear Soon. Here's Why I'm Still Not Investing

Markets are bracing for the Fed to start cutting interest rates soon. When that happens, savings rates almost always follow.

So if you've been thinking about locking in a CD, this may be your last shot at a rate that starts with a "4."

And yet… I'm still not biting.

Why I'm not locking in a CD right now

Not gonna lie -- getting a guaranteed 4.00%+ return is tempting. But the trade-off is what stops me.

Most CDs require you to lock up your money for 6 months, 1 year, or more. And if you take it out early, you'll usually lose interest (or even some principal) with a withdrawal penalty.

Right now, I'd rather keep my cash liquid. There are a few reasons why:

I want flexibility in case I need to use the money at the drop of a hat

If I'm going to tie up money long term, I'd rather invest it and aim for higher returns

it and aim for higher returns I'm already earning 4.00% APY in my high-yield savings account (HYSA).

To me, that little extra yield from a CD isn't worth the loss of flexibility.

What I'm doing instead (for now)

I've got all my emergency funds and short-term savings cash in a high-yield savings account. About $25,000 in total right now.

It's safe and protected with FDIC insurance, and earning 4.00% APY.

Based on my current balance and rate, I'm likely to earn about $1,000 in interest this year. Way more than what a traditional bank pays.

And yes, I realize my 4.00% APY might get lowered any day now. But that's OK with me. I'm earning a solid interest rate with no lock-ins.