4 Easy Ways to Earn Passive Income

Want to make some money without having to lift a finger? If so, you're looking to earn what's called "passive income."

Simply put, that means money you earn without having to work for it. And while some passive income strategies take a little risk, there are safe options, too. As someone who's written about personal finance for years now, I've learned how to take advantage of a few of them myself.

Here are four ways to earn passive income that are worth exploring.

1. High-yield savings accounts: Safe and flexible

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is one of the easiest ways to earn passive income in 2025.

Right now, there are online banks offering savings accounts with annual percentage yields (APYs) of 4.00% or higher. That's more than 10 times higher than the national average of 0.38%.

If you put $10,000 in an HYSA with an APY of 4.00%, you'd earn $400 in a year -- just for letting your money sit in the account.

Just like a traditional bank account, your money is FDIC-insured up to $250,000. You can also withdraw your funds anytime, making HYSAs perfect for emergency savings or short-term goals. I've had an HYSA myself for a few months now, and I love the mix of earning potential and constant access to my cash.