4 High-Yield Savings Accounts Still Paying 3.80% APY or More

If you're still letting your savings sit in a big bank account earning 0.01% (think Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo), you're leaving easy money on the table. Even with rates inching down lately, a handful of online banks are still offering well above 3.80% APY. And these banks do it with no monthly fees and FDIC insurance.

Here are four solid high-yield savings accounts that are still paying 3.80% APY or more.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

APY: up to 3.80%, with $0 account minimum

SoFi®'s combo account gives you a solid APY on savings, plus some of the best perks of any online banking setup. You'll need direct deposit to unlock the full APY, but there's no monthly fee, and you can earn a cash bonus just for setting it up.

This is one of the few accounts that rewards both saving and spending. You'll also get early direct deposit access, a usable app, and tools to help you track your spending. Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.

2. Barclays Tiered Savings

APY: 3.90% with no minimum deposit

Barclays keeps things simple and generous. You get 3.90% APY on all balances, with no minimum to open and no monthly maintenance fees. That's higher than many big-name competitors right now.

This is the perfect option for set-it-and-forget-it savers who want a strong, stable rate without jumping through hoops. Click here to get started with Barclays Tiered Savings now.

3. CIT Platinum Savings

APY: 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more

If you can meet the $5,000 balance requirement, CIT still offers one of the highest savings rates available. The interface is easy to use, and interest compounds daily, which really puts your money to work.

If you already have a chunk of cash saved and want a higher return without locking it into a CD, this might be exactly what you're looking for. Get started with CIT Platinum Savings today.

4. LendingClub LevelUp Savings

APY: 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

LendingClub is the current yield leader on this list, offering a 4.20% APY as long as you set up $250 in monthly deposits. The app is intuitive, and you get ATM access in case you need to access your cash quickly.

LendingClub is a great option for anyone who can meet the deposit requirements to earn the highest rate available. Click here to open an account.

Rates like these may not last

The Federal Reserve has held rates steady so far this summer, but rate cuts might come before the end of the year. That could mean lower APYs across the board. If you've been waiting to move your savings, now's the time to start earning a better rate.

If your bank is still paying under 1.00%, you can do better. These four high-yield savings accounts are leading the pack in July 2025, and they take just minutes to open.