4 Little-Known Perks of the American Express® High Yield Savings Account Most People Overlook

We've reviewed dozens of savings accounts at Motley Fool Money, and the American Express® High Yield Savings Account remains one of our most recommended options.

And it's not just because of the high 3.10%¹ annual percentage yield (APY) (as of October 1, 2026) -- it's more the behind-the-scenes stuff that makes it actually worth keeping.

Here are four perks most people never talk about.

1. No monthly fees. No minimum balance. No catch.²

Junk fees are one of my biggest pet peeves in personal finance. Monthly maintenance fees, minimum balance penalties, inactivity charges -- banks have gotten really creative about finding ways to quietly skim from your savings.

Thankfully, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account has none of that. There's no monthly account fee, no minimum balance² required to earn the full APY, and no fine print waiting to catch you off guard. What you deposit is what grows.

2. Interest compounds daily, not monthly

Every single day your money sits in the account, it's earning interest. And with the American Express® High Yield Savings Account, that interest compounds daily -- and is deposited into your account monthly.

That means the interest you earn today starts earning its own interest tomorrow. And that cycle repeats 365 times a year.

Over time that compounding cadence quietly adds up to a higher balance than you'd get from an account compounding just once a month. That's especially important if you're building toward something like an emergency fund or a down payment.