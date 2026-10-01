4 Little-Known Perks of the American Express® High Yield Savings Account Most People Overlook
We've reviewed dozens of savings accounts at Motley Fool Money, and the American Express® High Yield Savings Account remains one of our most recommended options.
And it's not just because of the high 3.10%¹ annual percentage yield (APY) (as of October 1, 2026) -- it's more the behind-the-scenes stuff that makes it actually worth keeping.
Here are four perks most people never talk about.
1. No monthly fees. No minimum balance. No catch.²
Junk fees are one of my biggest pet peeves in personal finance. Monthly maintenance fees, minimum balance penalties, inactivity charges -- banks have gotten really creative about finding ways to quietly skim from your savings.
Thankfully, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account has none of that. There's no monthly account fee, no minimum balance² required to earn the full APY, and no fine print waiting to catch you off guard. What you deposit is what grows.
2. Interest compounds daily, not monthly
Every single day your money sits in the account, it's earning interest. And with the American Express® High Yield Savings Account, that interest compounds daily -- and is deposited into your account monthly.
That means the interest you earn today starts earning its own interest tomorrow. And that cycle repeats 365 times a year.
Over time that compounding cadence quietly adds up to a higher balance than you'd get from an account compounding just once a month. That's especially important if you're building toward something like an emergency fund or a down payment.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY (Variable)
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)³
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 digitally or may be made by phone (transfers are not available by phone between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM), but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information
3. One app to manage your savings³, spending, and rewards
Amex offers more personal finance services than most people realize -- credit card products, checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and personal loans. All these can live under one roof and are manageable from a single app with one login.³
If you're already carrying an Amex card, adding the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is like the missing piece that pulls everything together. Your spending, your savings, and any Membership Rewards® points you may have are all in one place.
4. 24/7 customer service that actually picks up
If something goes wrong -- an unsuccessful money transfer, a login hiccup, anything -- you can reach a real person any time, day or night. While some online banks offer 24/7 support, not every bank offers around-the-clock access to a live representative.
And for those who prefer not to call, Amex also offers live chat to Card Members. Plus an online help center if you'd rather learn more and sort things yourself. However you like to get help, Amex has it covered.
Our Foolish take
I see a lot of people pick savings accounts purely based on the highest APY they can find. There's nothing wrong with that -- the APY matters. But the ongoing experience is what you're stuck living with day after day.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account has daily compounding interest, no fees to open, no minimum deposit, and no monthly fees², FDIC protection, easy app management³, and real human support.
Learn more and apply for an American Express® High Yield Savings Account today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.