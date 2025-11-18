4 Places to Put Your Money if You Don't Trust Banks

Between junk fees, awful interest rates, and headlines that sound more like movie plots, it's no wonder some folks are looking for alternatives to traditional banks.

The good news is there are legit places to park your cash that still offer security, strong yields, and modern features -- without feeling like you're handing it over to some corporate black hole.

Here are four options to consider if traditional banks give you the ick.

1. Local credit unions

Credit unions are the closest thing to traditional banks. But without the typical junk fees, corporate suits, or profit-first mindset.

They're member-owned, which means the profits don't go to shareholders -- they're reinvested into better rates, lower fees, and stronger customer service for people like you.

Most credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), which offers the same level of protection as FDIC insurance -- up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution. So even if you're ditching traditional banks, you're not giving up safety.

If that sounds like your vibe, start by checking out local options in your area. Most communities have at least one or two solid credit unions with easy membership requirements (often based on your job, location, or even just a small donation to a partner nonprofit).

2. Fintech savings platforms

A lot has changed in the finance world over the last decade. Fintechs (online and app-based companies) have exploded in popularity because they make it easy to store, move, and even invest money all in one place.

Many of these platforms are technically brokerages, but they offer banking-like features for cash you don't want to invest.

And a bunch of them actually offer high-yield savings accounts with APYs around 4.00% APY, often with no fees or minimums.

Even better, most accounts are still FDIC-insured through partner banks on the back end, so your cash stays protected while earning more.

I personally have a large cash pile ($25,000+) stored with a fintech broker. I'm earning big interest, and still have access to my cash anytime.