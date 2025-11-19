4 Reasons I Keep Barely Any Money in My Checking Account

I used to have one single checking account for all my money. At one point, I built up over $30,000 in there because that's where my "savings" lived.

Then I discovered high-yield savings accounts.

No, not the regular savings accounts at big banks that pay you dust. I'm talking about real high-yield accounts that offer massive interest rates and the same FDIC protections as the old-school banks.

Once I did the math, I realized: The more money I kept in checking, the more I was losing to inflation and missed growth.

So these days, I keep my checking account as lean as possible -- just enough for bills and spending money. The rest goes where it can grow.

Here's why I don't let cash pile up in checking anymore.

1. My checking account pays 0.01% APY (yours probably does too)

Most checking accounts earn close to zero interest. Mine earns 0.01% APY, which is basically the bank's way of saying, "Thanks for the free loan."

I used to ignore this because I didn't know any better. Most people don't unless they pay attention to the fine print.

Once I opened a high-yield savings account (HYSA) and saw that I could earn $30, $50, even $80 per month in interest with zero effort… it was game over. I've earned over $2,000 in bank interest just the past couple years.

So the main reason I keep as little money as possible in checking is because my money earns way more in an HYSA.

2. Big balances made me spend more

This one stings, but it's true. The more I had in my checking account, the more I spent.

Big balances make me feel rich, which loosens my mindset when it comes to splurging buying stuff I really don't need. I'd treat myself a little too often… a new surfboard, another dinner out, something "small" on Amazon.

These days, I only keep enough in my checking account to cover monthly bills and a tiny buffer. The rest sits in a separate account that isn't so easy to dip into.