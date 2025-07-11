4 Reasons to Lock in a Western Alliance Bank CD Ahead of This Month's Fed Decision

If you're sitting on extra savings and not loving your current interest rate, it might be time to give Western Alliance Bank CDs a serious look.

Through the Raisin platform, Western Alliance is offering short-term CDs with high yields, low commitment, and a refreshingly low $1 minimum to get started. That combo is rare -- and it's exactly what makes these CDs worth considering right now.

Here's why they're catching my attention in July 2025.

1. You don't need a ton of cash to lock in a strong rate

Most CDs require a few hundred (or a few thousand) dollars to open. But with Western Alliance Bank CDs, you can get started with just $1 through Raisin. That's not a typo -- one dollar.

That low minimum is one of the most accessible I've seen, and it makes it easier to earn more interest, even if you're working with a smaller savings balance or just want to test the waters.

Even moving part of your cash to a high-yield CD can be a smart way to boost your earnings with zero effort.

2. The rates are competitive -- especially for short terms

The Fed has made it clear that rate cuts are coming, and once they hit, banks will likely start trimming APYs across the board. Locking in a competitive rate now could help you earn more while you still can.

These are the rates and terms currently available for Western Alliance Bank CDs: