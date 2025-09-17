4 Reasons to Open a SoFi® Savings Account Before Interest Rates Drop

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce an interest rate cut later today, when its September meeting ends. And when the Fed cuts rates, banks tend to trim their savings APYs soon after.

With savings account rates likely to feel the squeeze, it's more important than ever to keep your cash in a high-yield savings account.

Here are three big reasons why the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account stands out.

1. A high APY -- with a big boost for new members

SoFi®'s savings account already pays a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) when you make qualifying direct deposits (like a paycheck).

On top of that, there's a limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you can get a total of up to 4.50% APY on your savings now. Rates that high are almost nonexistent these days.

How much could you earn with SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)? As an example, a $10,000 balance would earn about $415 in a year, including the six-month APY boost (assuming today's rates). Meanwhile, some of the big banks (like Wells Fargo) would pay you just $1.

2. A cash bonus of up to $300

New SoFi® members can earn a bonus of $50 or $300 if they direct-deposit a certain amount within a 25-day window:

$50 bonus if you direct-deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99

$300 bonus if you direct-deposit $5,000 or more

Most people who earn a paycheck will get at least a $50 bonus. That's basically free money for no extra effort.

Want to earn a cash bonus and an APY of up to 4.50%? See our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review to learn more and open an account today.