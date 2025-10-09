4 Safe Ways to Earn 4%+ on Your Retirement Savings

When it comes to your retirement money, safety matters. But safety doesn't have to mean settling for scraps. Too many retirees still park their savings in big-bank accounts paying 0.01% APY, even as plenty of low-risk options are quietly paying 4.00% or more.

If you're sitting on idle cash or short-term savings, now's a great time to put it to work without taking on unnecessary risk.

1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) for easy access

If you want to keep your money liquid and earning a decent rate, a high-yield savings account is your best friend.

Many of the top online banks are paying between 3.80% and 4.25% APY as of October 2025, which is far above the national average.

Most high-yield accounts are:

FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor

Fully liquid, with easy online transfers

Free from monthly maintenance fees or minimums

These accounts are perfect for emergency funds or short-term savings you don't want locked up. Compare today's top-yielding savings accounts here and start earning more on your cash.

2. Certificates of deposit (CDs) to lock in top rates

If you don't need to touch your money for a while, CDs are a smart way to guarantee a rate in a federally-insured account.

Right now, many banks and credit unions are offering CDs around 4.00%, depending on the term length.

How they work:

You deposit a lump sum, pick a term (often 6 months to 5 years), and your rate stays locked the entire time. When it matures, you get your deposit back plus all your interest.

With the Fed expected to continue rate cuts into late 2025, locking in now could help you preserve a higher yield while others fall. Check today's best CD rates before they start to drop.

3. Fixed deferred annuities for guaranteed income

If you're nearing or already in retirement and want predictable returns, fixed annuities can be a great fit.

These are insurance contracts, not bank products, that pay a fixed rate for a set term. Many are offering 5% to 6% guaranteed rates for 3- to 5-year commitments right now.

Annuities do come with trade-offs: your money isn't liquid, they're not FDIC-insured, and you'll want to vet the insurer's financial strength. But they can be powerful for retirees who value stable, guaranteed income.

4. Treasury bills (T-bills) for safety and tax perks

Treasury bills are about as close to risk-free as you can get as they're backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

T-bills are short-term (4 to 52 weeks) and currently yield around 3.90% to 4.30%, depending on the term. They're also exempt from state and local taxes, which can bump up your after-tax return if you live in a high-tax state.

You can buy them directly at TreasuryDirect.gov or through most brokerages, making them an easy addition to any conservative portfolio.

Safety doesn't mean settling

Retirement savers don't have to choose between growth and security anymore. With yields like these, you can earn meaningful returns on your nest egg while keeping your principal safe.

If your bank is still paying you pennies, it's time to move. Explore the top savings accounts, CDs, and T-bill options available today, and make sure every dollar you've worked for is finally pulling its weight.