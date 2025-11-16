4 Safe Ways to Earn 4%+ on Your Retirement Savings

Not all high returns come with high risk.

Sure, stock markets swing and bond values can drop. But when it comes to your retirement savings -- cash you can't afford to lose -- you can still earn a solid return without the stress.

Here are several ultra-safe savings tools that are paying 4.00% APY or more right now.

1. High-yield savings accounts earn more on your idle cash

Your money should never be sitting still in a low-interest checking account.

Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs), especially those offered by online banks, are now paying between 3.80% and 4.30% APY, and some are even higher.

Here's why they're a great option:

FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor

Fully liquid (you can deposit and withdraw any time without penalty)

Usually no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements

In my opinion, everyone should have a HYSA for idle cash. Doesn't matter if you're storing $1,000 or $100,000, your money should be earning the highest interest rate possible.