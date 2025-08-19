4 Safe Ways to Earn 4%+ on Your Retirement Savings

When it comes to investing, less risk usually means less reward.

But that doesn't mean your safe and secure money should earn next to nothing. Many big banks still pay 0.01% on checking accounts -- and that's unacceptable when there are safe alternatives paying 4.00% APY or more.

There are plenty of low-risk ways to earn a decent return in the 4%-5% range. Here are four options that are as safe as they come.

1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) for liquid cash

One of the easiest -- and safest -- ways to earn 4%+ right now is by switching to a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

Right now the top HYSAs at online banks are paying between 3.80% and 4.20% APY or higher.

Most online high-yield accounts are:

FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor

Fully liquid (withdraw and deposit funds anytime without penalty)

Have low or no fees, and often no minimum balance requirements

In my opinion, everyone should have an HYSA for idle cash. Doesn't matter if you're storing $1,000 or $100,000, your cash should be earning the highest interest rate possible.