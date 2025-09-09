4 Underrated Perks You're Missing if Your Checking and Savings Aren't Linked

Published on Sept. 9, 2025

Brooklyn Sprunger

By: Brooklyn Sprunger

Content Manager

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

For years, I thought I was being "smart" by spreading my money across multiple banks. I had checking at one, savings at another, and an old account I barely touched. Spoiler: It wasn't smart.

Here's what I've learned: When your checking and savings live under one roof, your money works harder and your life gets easier. With SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), you unlock perks most people don't even know they're missing.

1. Never pay an overdraft fee again

Nothing spikes my stress like an overdraft email. Some banks ding you $35 just for buying a latte when your balance dips. That's why I used to leave extra cash in checking to sit there doing nothing.

SoFi® flips the script. If you ever spend more than what's in your checking, it'll automatically pull from savings to cover it. No overdraft fees. No awkward declines at the register. That means I can keep almost everything in my high-yield savings account (where it's actually growing) and just leave a small buffer in checking for daily swipes.

It feels like training wheels for your money, but smarter.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Ratings Methodology
Rates as of Sep 09, 2025
Limited-Time Offer

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

APY
up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.

Read Full Review

2. Even your spending money earns interest

Most checking accounts are dead zones. The national average APY is around 0.07%. Translation: almost nothing.

SoFi® pays 0.50% annual percentage yield (APY) on checking. It's not life-changing on its own, but when even the cash I use for bills and groceries is earning more than most savings accounts at big banks? Yeah, I'll take it.

Lazy money is finally off the couch.

3. Top-tier savings rate -- plus an up to $300 kickstart

Here's where the real growth happens: SoFi®'s high-yield savings account. Not only is its standard APY impressive, but right now new members can take advantage of an even better offer.

Limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY. Terms apply. That means your savings balance can earn up to 4.50% APY. That crushes what most traditional banks are offering.

And because checking and savings are bundled, I don't have to stress about transfers or moving money around. My savings grows at a top rate but can still instantly back up my checking whenever I need it.

And that cash bonus of up to $300 is basically a free weekend getaway just for opening an account.

4. Open one account, unlock double the value

This part surprised me: You don't apply for separate accounts. With SoFi®, you open once and instantly get both checking and savings. One application. One login. One debit card.

I can't overstate how nice it is to just…not juggle multiple banks.

The bottom line

With SoFi®, you get fee-free overdraft protection, interest on every dollar, some of the best savings rates around, and a bonus of up to $300 just for setting up direct deposit within the bonus period.

Big banks won't give you that combo. If you're ready to see exactly how it stacks up (and why it could be the smartest switch you make this year), check out our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger icon-button-linkedin-2x

Brooklyn is a full-time Fool who leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, drawing on nearly seven years of financial content experience to help readers make smarter money decisions.