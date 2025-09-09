4 Underrated Perks You're Missing if Your Checking and Savings Aren't Linked

For years, I thought I was being "smart" by spreading my money across multiple banks. I had checking at one, savings at another, and an old account I barely touched. Spoiler: It wasn't smart.

Here's what I've learned: When your checking and savings live under one roof, your money works harder and your life gets easier. With SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), you unlock perks most people don't even know they're missing.

1. Never pay an overdraft fee again

Nothing spikes my stress like an overdraft email. Some banks ding you $35 just for buying a latte when your balance dips. That's why I used to leave extra cash in checking to sit there doing nothing.

SoFi® flips the script. If you ever spend more than what's in your checking, it'll automatically pull from savings to cover it. No overdraft fees. No awkward declines at the register. That means I can keep almost everything in my high-yield savings account (where it's actually growing) and just leave a small buffer in checking for daily swipes.

It feels like training wheels for your money, but smarter.