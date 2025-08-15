4 Ways to Get a Steady Paycheck After You Retire

You're retired… now what? For decades, you got paid like clockwork every two weeks from an employer. But now the paychecks have stopped and you've got to figure out how to pay yourself from your own savings.

That can feel a little weird… maybe even stressful.

But don't worry -- this problem has a few easy solutions. Millions of retirees have successfully turned investments into steady, reliable income streams.

Here are four easy ways to make it happen.

1. Retirement account withdrawals

The first and simplest way to create a retirement paycheck is by planning regular withdrawals from your 401(k), IRA, or brokerage accounts.

The classic approach most financial experts recommend is the 4% rule. Basically, you withdraw 4% of your total portfolio in the first year of retirement, then a little bit more each year as you adjust for inflation.

For example, if you have a $1 million portfolio, you would withdraw $40,000 in Year 1. Then in year 2, you might withdraw $41,200 which would account for inflation at a 3% rate.

A few things to consider when planning withdrawals:

Some account types have required minimum distributions (RMDs), like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs.

It can be smart to leave Roth accounts untouched as long as possible, due to tax-free growth and withdrawals.

Withdrawing a little less during market downturns can help your portfolio stay strong and last longer.

Pro tip: Many retirees keep a big cash buffer -- sometimes six to 12 months' worth of expenses -- in a high-yield savings account. That way, if the market dips, you're not forced to sell investments at a loss just to cover your bills.

2. CD ladders

A CD ladder is a way to spread out your money so it's not all locked up at the same time.

Let's say you've got $100,000 to invest. Instead of putting it all into one 5-year CD, you could break it into chunks. Like $50,000 in a 1-year CD, $25,000 in a 2-year, and $25,000 in a 3-year. As each one matures, you can either cash it out or roll it into another CD.

This setup gives you steady access to your money and helps you earn a solid return along the way. Right now, some banks are offering upwards of 4.00% APY.

Best of all, CDs are FDIC insured (usually up to $250,000 per bank), which means there's no risk of losing funds up to that amount.