5 of the Safest Investments for Retirees

When you're retired, your investing goals usually shift. It's less about high returns and more about steady income, protection from inflation, and peace of mind.

The good news is, you don't have to sacrifice growth entirely to protect your nest egg. Thanks to high interest rates, right now you can still get great guaranteed returns from several low-risk investments.

Here are five of the safest investments for retirees that can still earn solid returns -- without the stress.

1. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

The first classic, low-risk option is buying CDs. You start by depositing money for a locked-in period (like 1 year, 3 years, or 5 years). Then in return, you earn a guaranteed interest rate for the duration of the CD's term.

CD accounts are FDIC insured (up to $250,000 per account holder, per bank). So your money is federally protected even if the whole bank fails.

Right now some of the best CD rates are up to 4.25% APY, depending on the term.

Here's a quick example of what you could earn based on a $50,000 investment and different CD terms: