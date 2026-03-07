5 Smarter Places to Keep Your Cash Than at Home

Still keeping lots of cash in a safe -- or (gulp) under a mattress -- in 2026? If so, that decision is quietly costing you money.

Keeping cash at home might feel like a smart, thrifty move. But when it comes to both safety and earning potential, you can do a lot better elsewhere.

Here are five smarter places to put your money today.

1. Paying off debt

First things first: Stashing money at home while you have debt to pay is a losing bet.

Consider this: The average credit card APR in 2025 was over 20%, per the Federal Reserve. Every dollar you keep at home that you aren't putting toward existing debt -- either on a credit card or elsewhere -- is costing you money in interest.

I'm not saying you shouldn't keep an emergency fund of, say, three to six months' worth of expenses. Beyond that, though, paying off debt should be the first place you put excess cash.

If your credit card charges 22% APR, you might think of it as a guaranteed 22% return when you pay your balance. That's hard to beat.

2. A high-yield savings account (HYSA)

Basically any bank is a better place for your cash than your humble abode. That's because at most banks, your money's FDIC-insured up to $250,000, which means it's protected against bank failure. At home, meanwhile, your savings are an easy target for theft and natural disasters.

An even better place to keep your money, though, is a high-yield savings account from an online bank. Right now, top HYSAs are offering 4.00% APY or higher on your cash, plus all the safety and security of other, "normal" banks.

HYSAs offer a great blend of flexibility and earning power, so they're the perfect place to keep your short-term savings. To give you an idea, keeping $10,000 in an HYSA earning 4.00% APY would net you an easy $400 a year in interest.

3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

Certificates of deposit can be another powerful savings tool -- if you're willing to lock up your money for a bit.

Put simply, CDs allow you to deposit money for a set amount of time in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate. For example, you might deposit $10,000 in a 1-year CD earning 4.10% APY and earn $410 for your trouble.

The downside here is that if you take out your money too soon, it could get hit with an early withdrawal penalty, erasing some (or all) of your profit. With a bit of discipline, though, CDs can be a solid medium-term savings option.

4. Treasury bills (T-bills)

Treasury bills are another strong place to keep your cash -- think of them as like CDs, only offered by the government. Put simply, they're short-term savings options with terms ranging from four weeks to a full year.

T-bills are considered super low-risk -- they're backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Also, the interest on them isn't subject to state or local income taxes, and you can buy them in increments as little as $100.

If you're interested, you can buy T-bills through a brokerage firm for a small fee, or directly from TreasuryDirect.gov.

5. A brokerage account

A brokerage account should absolutely be part of your investing starter pack. You don't have to become a day trader to turn a profit, either -- they can actually be a great hands-off way to grow your cash.

Historically speaking, the stock market is one of the best places to put your money long-term. If you want to play on easy mode, I recommend starting with an index fund that tracks hundreds of stocks at once for steady, long-term growth.

