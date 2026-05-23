56% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials Don't Have a 1-Month Emergency Fund. Here's Where to Start.

According to Motley Fool Money's 2026 Financial Stress, Anxiety, and Mental Health Survey, 56% of Gen Z and 50% of millennials reported they don't have enough saved to cover even one month of expenses.

That's not a small problem. One surprise car repair, an urgent vet trip, or a single missed paycheck could suddenly mean swiping a credit card at 22% APR just to keep the lights on.

I get why so many young adults are struggling financially. Rent is brutal. Groceries, tuition, and travel all cost an arm and a leg. I'm not going to pretend an emergency fund solves the bigger stuff. But it's the one financial move that gives you a little control back and stops you from slipping backwards into debt and making your daily expenses even worse.

The stress of no savings is real

Our survey dove pretty deep into how money actually affects people emotionally, and the findings are kind of heartbreaking.

Fifty-one percent of Americans say financial stress has caused them to lose sleep, and 45% say it has contributed to anxiety, depression, or another mental health diagnosis. For millennials, that mental health number jumps to 54% -- the highest of any generation. Another 41% say money stress has straight up reduced their ability to enjoy daily life.

I've lived this myself. And the thing is, you don't actually need a fully-funded emergency fund to feel relief. Just having $1,000 to $2,000 in a separate savings account feels so much different than not having a backup.

A good first goal: $1,000

The traditional advice for emergency funds is to save three to six months of living expenses. But let's be honest… that's a massive goal for people in their 20s and 30s and starting from $0.

So I recommend just aiming for $1,000 first. That's just enough to cover most once-off disasters if something happens, plus the feeling of having a money cushion feels amazing.

Here are a few low-stress ways I'd start:

Automate $25 a week into a separate savings account. That's $1,300 in a year (or if you can save $50 a week you'll hit $1,000 in under five months).

Save one full tax refund. The average refund in 2026 is around $3,275, which crushes the $1,000 target in one shot.

Cancel one subscription you don't use much and save that money instead. Even $15 a month adds up.

Save half of any side hustle income, gift money, or work bonus.

None of this is rocket science or requires a budgeting overhaul. Simple savings are usually hiding in plain sight -- you just need to pick one move and start.

Where to actually keep the money

This part matters more than people realize. Your emergency fund should not sit in your regular checking account, where it gets mingled with rent and other spending money.

I'd put it in a high-yield savings account, separate from your day-to-day bank. The benefits are twofold. First you'll earn a much higher interest rate on those dollars (top online banks typically pay 5X-10X the national average savings rate). And the other cool thing is having your savings at a completely different bank stops you from dipping into them for non-emergency reasons.

The money stays FDIC-insured, easily accessible, and most online banks charge $0 account fees and have no minimums. If you want a head start on finding one, check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts for 2026.

Build the habit, the balance will follow

Crossing the $1,000 mark in savings is great. But the real win is becoming the kind of person who saves automatically every single week.

I'm a huge fan of weekly automatic transfers (or monthly, or whenever you get paid). Having that transfer done automatically means you don't have to manually remember to save money. And if it's just a small amount, you won't notice too much and it'll just grow silently in the background.

Once you hit $1,000, keep going until you reach a full month worth of living expenses. Then two. Then three. It gets easier as you save more because the habit is already built.

Our Foolish take

If you don't have an emergency fund right now, please don't feel bad about it. You're surrounded by people in the same boat.

But you also don't have to stay there… Start with $25 this week put away in a high-yield savings account. Let it grow quietly in the background while you live your life.

And a year from now, you'll have a real cushion -- and probably a lot less anxiety about money.

Ready to give your savings a place to actually grow? Get started with a top-paying high-yield savings account today.