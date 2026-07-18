56% of Gen Z Don't Have a 1-Month Emergency Fund. Here's the Fastest Way to Build One
Would you believe me if I told you that, if their income stopped tomorrow, more than half of Gen Z couldn't survive a single month?
It's true. According to Motley Fool Money research, 56% of Gen Z respondents don't have enough saved to cover just one month's worth of expenses. As a part of Gen Z myself, I'm glad I'm on the other side of that stat.
The fastest way to get there isn't a huge budget overhaul -- it's a few small changes that add up over time. Here's the fastest, easiest way to build up your emergency fund today.
Start with one number: Your bare-bones monthly expenses
Your emergency fund target is your essential monthly spending, not your full budget. Add up things like rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation -- skip things like subscriptions, dining out, and shopping.
For a lot of Gen Z, that number is probably a few thousand dollars a month -- but could be higher or lower depending on your situation. Either way, that's the number to keep in mind: The amount of money you need each month if you lost your job tomorrow.
Ultimately, I recommend keeping about three to six months' worth of expenses in your emergency fund. Even if you don't lose your job, you can dip into it for all sorts of other things: A car repair, a medical emergency, whatever you need.
Automate transfers into a high-yield savings account
Want to take the thinking out of your savings strategy? Set up automatic recurring transfers into a high-yield savings account.
Recurring transfers beats a "save what's left over" mentality every time, because it protects you against yourself. There's almost no discipline required; it's money you won't think about, because it never hits your checking account.
Let's say you took $250 from every paycheck and moved it to a high-yield savings account like SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). If so, you'd have $3,000 after a year -- not counting the earnings you'd make from the account's annual percentage yield (APY).
You'll also get:
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. This brings the APY on savings up to 3.80%.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No account fees or minimum deposits
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Your money's also FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so it's just as protected as it would be at a standard bank. You're just earning a much higher APY on it.
Whatever account you pick, the interest on high-yield savings is just the cherry on top. The important thing is you're more prepared in case of an emergency.
Use additional cash to cut your timeline in half
A lump sum or two can shrink your timeline dramatically. Put a few hundred dollars from a bonus, tax refund, or side hustle toward your fund on day one, and you'll be that much closer to a solid emergency fund.
You might even go the extra mile and start canceling subscriptions or selling some things you don't use. It all amounts to the same thing -- cash on hand to cover things you need, not things you want.
Where not to keep your emergency fund
Your checking account and your mattress are both bad places for an emergency fund -- just for different reasons.
Checking accounts make spending too easy -- the money all blends together. Cash at home earns literally nothing, and isn't insured if it's lost, stolen, or destroyed.
Investing this money might seem smart, but I wouldn't recommend that either. The stock market can drop at any time, and drop dramatically. That defeats the purpose of an emergency fund, which should be stable and accessible at all times. That's why a high-yield savings account is the way to go -- it's stable, accessible, and earns a strong APY.
For more options, check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.
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