56% of Gen Z Don't Have a 1-Month Emergency Fund. Here's the Fastest Way to Build One

Would you believe me if I told you that, if their income stopped tomorrow, more than half of Gen Z couldn't survive a single month?

It's true. According to Motley Fool Money research, 56% of Gen Z respondents don't have enough saved to cover just one month's worth of expenses. As a part of Gen Z myself, I'm glad I'm on the other side of that stat.

The fastest way to get there isn't a huge budget overhaul -- it's a few small changes that add up over time. Here's the fastest, easiest way to build up your emergency fund today.

Start with one number: Your bare-bones monthly expenses

Your emergency fund target is your essential monthly spending, not your full budget. Add up things like rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation -- skip things like subscriptions, dining out, and shopping.

For a lot of Gen Z, that number is probably a few thousand dollars a month -- but could be higher or lower depending on your situation. Either way, that's the number to keep in mind: The amount of money you need each month if you lost your job tomorrow.

Ultimately, I recommend keeping about three to six months' worth of expenses in your emergency fund. Even if you don't lose your job, you can dip into it for all sorts of other things: A car repair, a medical emergency, whatever you need.

Automate transfers into a high-yield savings account

Want to take the thinking out of your savings strategy? Set up automatic recurring transfers into a high-yield savings account.

Recurring transfers beats a "save what's left over" mentality every time, because it protects you against yourself. There's almost no discipline required; it's money you won't think about, because it never hits your checking account.

Let's say you took $250 from every paycheck and moved it to a high-yield savings account like SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). If so, you'd have $3,000 after a year -- not counting the earnings you'd make from the account's annual percentage yield (APY).

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