6% APY: Is the New X Money Account Too Good to Be True?
A savings account paying 6.00% APY would normally sound like a scam.
But in early March, actor William Shatner posted screenshots from Elon Musk's new X Money app showing a 6.00% APY on cash. That's about 50% higher than some of the best high-yield savings accounts, which pay around 4.00% APY.
X Money is in beta testing, and Musk has said that "early public access" will launch in April.
Should you try to sign up for X Money? And what is X Money, anyway? Here's what we know so far.
What is X Money?
X Money is a payment platform that will be integrated with X (formerly known as Twitter). It's similar to payment apps like Venmo and Cash App.
X Money will include:
- Peer-to-peer payments
- Interest-earning cash deposits
- A debit card that earns cash back
- Direct deposit
These are only the features that have been reported so far.
How does the 6.00% APY work?
Details are limited, but here's what we know -- and don't know.
Deposits will be held by a bank, not by X
X Money has partnered with Cross River Bank to hold users' funds. That means deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per person. X Money will just be the app you use to manage your money.
The 6.00% APY could change -- or have limits
Account APYs can change at any time, and they often come with strings attached.
For example:
- A bank may offer a limited-time promo APY to draw new customers
- The highest APY may require a minimum balance or monthly deposit
- The account may earn a high APY on the first few thousand dollars, then a much lower APY on any deposits above that
We don't know if any of these apply to the X Money account. We don't even know if the APY will still be 6.00% when X Money launches.
However, we do know that most high-yield savings accounts have requirements to earn their top APYs.
Who can sign up for X Money?
The details of the X Money launch haven't been announced. We don't know who can join X Money next month -- and we don't even have an exact launch date.
"Early public access" could mean "by invite only." Or perhaps X Money will be offered to select X users.
People in certain states may be left out at first. Some sites have reported that X Money has obtained money-transmitter licenses in 40 states. If that's true, then money may not be able to be sent to or from users in the other 10 states.
Don't expect to get a 6.00% APY any time soon
We don't know much about X Money yet, and it will probably roll out slowly. X Money should launch in April, and we'll likely learn more then. Then you can decide if it's worth signing up (or trying to).
For now, just make sure your savings are earning the highest APY possible. The best high-yield savings accounts today earn 4.00% APY or more, which is still about 10x the national average. And they all come from trusted, FDIC-insured banks.
One of our favorites is the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. It earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. That's pretty easy for most people, especially with direct deposit.
Click here to learn more and open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account today.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Don't hold out for X Money just because Bill Shatner is excited about it. The sooner you switch to a high-yield savings account, the better.
